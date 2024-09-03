Jets Lock in 25-Year-Old to $33 Million Deal: Report

The New York Jets just handed out a record-breaking extension but not to the player you were thinking of.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero shared on social media that cornerback Michael Carter II “agreed to terms on a 3-year $30.75m extension, up to $33m, with slightly over $19m in total guarantees. Carter is now the highest-paid slot corner in the NFL.”

The Jets and Michael Carter II have agreed to terms on a 3 year $30.75m extension, up to $33m, with slightly over $19m in total guarantees. Carter is now the highest paid slot corner in the NFL. Deal done by Kelton Crenshaw of Klutch Sports Group. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 3, 2024

Jets Hinted at a Big Move on the Horizon

Field Yates of ESPN dropped a breadcrumb on social media on Tuesday, September 3.

“The Jets restructured the contracts of LB Quincy Williams and TE Tyler Conklin, creating $8M in cap space,” Yates revealed.

When news of the Jets creating cap space seemingly came out of nowhere fans speculated on social media that it was a sign that Haason Reddick was going to be paid.

However, the Jets decided to pay one of their own former draft picks instead.

Carter was entering the final year of his $3.8 million rookie contract in 2024.

The Buffalo Bills made Taron Johnson the highest-paid nickel corner in the NFL back in March. He agreed to a three-year deal for $31 million, per ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg.

Carter edged him with this new deal ever so slightly in average per year and in total guarantees.

Johnson received $17.82 million guaranteed while Carter earned $19 million in guaranteed money.

