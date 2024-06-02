Jets Haven’t Started Extension Talks With 25-Year-Old: Report

There is a stare-down happening at the New York Jets facilities.

According to Rich Cimini of ESPN, the team and star cornerback Michael Carter II “have yet to engage in contract talks” this offseason.

Carter is entering the final year of his $5.7 million rookie contract. He is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

MC2 Is an Underrated Piece for the Jets

Cimini explained that Carter, “doesn’t get much publicity because he’s overshadowed by high-profile teammates on defense.”

That is especially true in the secondary with guys like Sauce Gardner, the first cornerback in the modern era to earn first-team All-Pro honors in each of his first two seasons. Plus DJ Reed has earned some recognition from some top-level analysts in the league.

The Jets social media team has certainly done their part to raise Carter’s profile by telling everyone how good he is. On May 29 they posted a graphic with the caption, “Slot CBs wanna be Like Mike 🔒.”

On the graphic, the Jets boasted that the former Duke product is No. 1 among slot cornerbacks in yards allowed (195), receptions allowed (25), yards per snap (0.54), and PFF coverage grade (83.3).

“Now it’s time to show their appreciation with a new contract,” Cimini said.

The highest-paid nickelback in the NFL is Taron Johnson. The Buffalo Bills handed him a three-year deal for $33 million this offseason.

It didn’t take long for Carter to respond on social media to Johnson’s new contract with Buffalo, perhaps sending an indirect message to his own team to pay up.

“Nickels getting love this offseason 🙌🏽,” Carter reacted.

Jets Have a Tough Decision to Make

When head coach Robert Saleh was hired back in 2021, he said his job was to make life hell for general manager Joe Douglas. Saleh was saying he wanted to coach up the talent on the roster and have them play to such high levels that Douglas would have to pick and choose who to pay.

Well, we have now reached that time.

Three of the top four corners on the Jets roster are scheduled to be free agents next year. That list features Reed, Carter, and Brandin Echols. In addition to those players, Gardner is extension eligible for the very first time next offseason after he completes his third season in the pros.

“It will be almost impossible to keep all three,” Cimini explained.