Jets Get Massive Injury Boost Ahead of 49ers Battle

The New York Jets received some positive injury news heading into the holiday weekend.

Head coach Robert Saleh shared during his media availability on Thursday, August 29 that cornerback Michael Carter II is fully back. The talented defensive back had missed the last several weeks of training camp.

The lack of updates on Carter’s injury made fans nervous that this was something more serious than what was being described. However, Saleh quickly shut down that speculation.

Saleh also confirmed that veteran wide receiver Mike Williams will suit up for the Week 1 season opener versus the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.

Williams Brings Different Dimension to Jets Offense

“He [Williams] got back into team [drills]. Actually had a really nice day today, I think he had like four or five catches and well over 100 [receiving] yards, but I thought he had a really nice day today,” Saleh said.

Despite those positive developments, Saleh explained to the media that it “wouldn’t be fair” to expect Williams to “hit the ground running in Week 1.”

“He is going to be available Week 1 but to expect him to be 100%… we’re going to be very smart with how we use him but he’s going to be plenty available to make his mark felt,” Saleh added.

#Jets HC Robert Saleh confirmed WR Mike Williams will be back for the Week 1 #49ers game. He balled out in practice with 4 or 5 receptions for ‘well over’ 100 receiving yards. 👀 🎥 @nyjets #JetUp #FTTB pic.twitter.com/8EBcrfG5W5 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) August 30, 2024

The Jets have been ravaged by the injury bug over the last several years. It seems like Lady Luck has finally looked upon the Jets with favor heading into 2024.

“It’s been quite a long time since the New York Jets have entered a season as healthy as they are going into the 2024 regular season,” Jets reporter Nick Faria said for Athlon Sports. “Things can certainly change, but the Jets are healthier than they have been in quite some time.”

Surprising Injury News Opens Door for Some Jets Youngsters

One piece of news that caught some off guard when the initial 53-man roster was revealed is veteran defensive tackle Leki Fotu being placed on injured reserve.

That roster decision means Fotu will miss at least the first four games of the season.

“He is dealing with a hammy, we were hopeful for [a return] in Week 2 or Week 3 but because it’s that Thursday game rather than have him get ready for Week 3, we think he would have been ready for Week 3, but without practice we felt like just let it ride until the fourth game,” Saleh said.

Saleh is referencing the short week between the Tennessee Titans game in Week 2 and the New England Patriots matchup on Thursday Night Football to start Week 3. Fotu will be eligible to return to the team ahead of their Week 5 matchup versus the Minnesota Vikings in London.

#Jets HC Robert Saleh explained the decision to put DT Leki Fotu on IR. Said they think he would’ve been ready for Week 3, instead he will miss the first 4 games of the season & be fully ready to go for Week 5. [The blow video is where I believe Fotu got hurt during #Panthers… https://t.co/UyneDLMwDM pic.twitter.com/79zkT6KM2X — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) August 30, 2024

Fotu being on IR opened up an additional roster spot on the 53-man roster. That provided some roster flexibility for the Jets that they ended up taking full advantage of.

New York kept three undrafted free-agent defensive linemen at arguably their strongest positional group heading into training camp.

“Eric Watts (UConn), Leonard Taylor (Miami) & Braiden McGregor (Michigan). Testament to those three guys. Also a sign NYJ knew that there was no chance they were getting through waivers,” Connor Hughes of SNY said on social media. “Can’t remember [the] last time you could say this about a team.”

Can't remember last time you could say this about a team: Per sources, the #Jets are keeping 3 UDFA defensive linemen on their initial 53. Very unheard of. Eric Watts (UConn), Leonard Taylor (Miami) & Braiden McGregor (Michigan). Testament to those three guys. Also a sign #NYJ… pic.twitter.com/jeoQqyS6am — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 27, 2024

“Credit to them, they got better every single day. You know you look at their three skill sets, I thought they all throw their fastball. They have a distinct skillset, they utilize it, and it’s very clear on tape the way they try to win is very different [for] each of them. All very productive. All three of them possess a very different type of game which is also really cool in this whole thing from Watts to McGregor to Leonard,” Saleh said.

We haven’t made enough noise about 3 undrafted free agents making the 53-man roster on a STACKED #Jets D-Line. ‘We feel like we can discover something that may have not been discovered before.’ 👀 Congrats @BraidenMcgregor @95ericwatts @56reasons_ 🎥 @nyjets #JetUp pic.twitter.com/NhofOGRDH9 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) August 30, 2024

Jets reporter Nick Faria told me on “Boy Green Daily” that Fotu’s trip to IR is the reason why an extra undrafted free-agent defender made the 53-man roster.