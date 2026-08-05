Jets Cut Multiple Players on Day off From Training Camp

The New York Jets are making several changes to the bottom of their roster.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic shared on X, “The Jets are waiving/injured DL Eric Watts and waiving DB Keidron Smith, per source.”

In a corresponding roster move, the Jets are signing defensive tackle Patrick Jenkins. [He] most recently played with the Columbus Aviators in the UFL,” Rosenblatt added.

On Wednesday, August 5, ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter shared that the Jets were signing tight end Connor Hulstein.

Two players were sent out the door, and they were replaced by two new players. The Jets had an off day from practice on Wednesday, August 5. Gang Green will return to practice on Thursday, August 6.

Details on the Jets’ Newest Player

Jenkins, 22, will turn 23 before the start of the 2026 season.

He entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2025. He spent four months with the Arizona Cardinals from late April through late August.

Jenkins returned to the NFL in late December when he signed with the Atlanta Falcons on the practice squad.

Over the last couple of months, Jenkins was in the United Football League with the Columbus Aviators. He appeared in 10 games in his inaugural season in the UFL. With those opportunities, he finished with 22 total tackles, six tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks.

The UFL website lists him at 6-foot-2, and he weighs 287 pounds. He is listed as a nose tackle.

What Could Have Been

Watts, 25, will turn 26 during the 2026 season. He entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2024. Watts has been with the Jets over the last two and a half years.

During that stretch, he has appeared in 18 games and has made one start. With those opportunities, he has collected 23 total tackles, 13 of those being of the solo variety.

It’s hard to make an NFL roster under any circumstances, let alone as an undrafted free agent. Yet Watts was able to accomplish that. He had intriguing size coming out of UConn, being listed at 6-foot-5 and weighing 277 pounds.

However, during this camp cycle, he was quiet and hadn’t made enough plays.

This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.