Jets Lose 3 Players for the Season After Deadline News

The New York Jets have lost three players for the rest of the 2026 season. The team announced on Sunday, August 30, that they have placed veteran linebacker Mykal Walker, running back Chip Trayanum, and cornerback Tre Brown on injured reserve.

“Those placed on IR before or on cutdown day, and without the designation to return, are out for the season,” Saad Yousuf of The Athletic explained.

On August 18, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said Walker would be out “two to three weeks” but would be ready for the regular season. He was dealing with a calf injury. Obviously, something changed.

Trayanum was injured during the Jets’ preseason finale against the New York Giants. On the final play of the first half, rookie quarterback Cade Klubnik handed him the ball on a halfback draw. As the Giants defender was coming in to make the tackle, Trayanum lowered his head.

He hurt his neck on the play. The team had to stretcher him off the field, put him in a neck brace, and take him to a local hospital. The Jets confirmed on social media that he “was awake, alert, and moving his extremities Friday night as he was transported from MetLife Stadium to a local hospital.”

Brown also got hurt during the Jets-Giants game. Head coach Aaron Glenn revealed that Brown was taken to a local hospital with a “finger” injury.

Waiver Wire Position to Watch for the Jets

The Jets have plenty of cornerbacks, so Brown’s season-ending injury shouldn’t affect their 53-man roster plans. Gang Green held onto five running backs if you include their fullback. Breece Hall (groin) and Isaiah Davis (knee) are hurt, but both are expected back by Week 1. This could be a position that the Jets look to add some depth just in case.

However, the biggest thing to watch is at off-ball linebacker. Walker was expected to be a key rotational player and core special-teamer. With him out of the picture, look out for the Jets adding some linebacker help via the waiver wire.

The Jets hold the No. 2 overall waiver wire priority.

“Teams can begin submitting waiver claims immediately after the 53-man roster cutdown deadline at 6 p.m. ET [Sunday, August 30]. The end of the claim period is Monday at 1 p.m. ET. After that, teams can sign players to their practice squad,” Eric Allen and Amanda Vogt wrote in a press release for the Jets.

2 Jets Players Are Set to Return

If you place players on IR on cutdown day, they’re out for the season. There is an exception. If a player has a “designated to return” tag on them, then they aren’t out for the season. Two such players received that designation from the Jets:

Rookie offensive lineman Anez Cooper

Rookie safety VJ Payne

“Cooper departed Friday night’s game with a shoulder injury while Payne has been out multiple weeks with a bone bruise,” the Jets wrote in a press release.

Both Cooper and Payne will be forced to miss at least the first four games of the season. Starting in Week 5, the Jets could activate them off IR, but they would have to create spots for them on the 53-man roster.