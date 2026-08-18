Multiple Jets Players on the Shelf for Preseason After Injuries

The New York Jets are dealing with some injuries.

Head coach Aaron Glenn revealed on Tuesday, August 18, that veteran linebacker Mykal Walker and running back Breece Hall will both be out “two to three weeks so those guys will be ready for the regular season. Looking forward to getting those guys back.”

Walker is dealing with a “calf” issue, and Hall has a “groin” problem.

Two Very Different Reactions

Both injuries have the same return timeline, but the responses to each were vastly different.

The Hall injury was taken with a smile. It was a sigh of relief to hear that the talented running back would only miss a handful of weeks versus something potentially far worse.

He will be on ice for the rest of the preseason, but Glenn reiterated that he should be good to go for the regular season.

Walker, on the other hand, shouldn’t feel as secure with his roster spot. Walker, 28, will turn 29 before the start of the 2026 season. He has a path to being a key reserve linebacker and core special-teamer for the green and white.

Walker initially joined the Jets’ practice squad at the beginning of last season. He eventually worked his way to the active roster. The former Azusa Pacific and Fresno State product appeared in 14 games and made five starts.

Walker registered 194 defensive snaps and 306 snaps on special teams in 2025 for the Jets. He wouldn’t be a starter unless there were a flurry of injuries to the position.

The two straws that will stir the drink in the middle of the Jets defense will be Demario Davis and Jamien Sherwood.

Walker missing the rest of the preseason can only hurt his chances of making the roster. He is firmly on the bubble.

Insider Gives Blunt Assessment

For what it’s worth, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic shared a 53-man roster prediction ahead of the second preseason game for the Jets.

He had five linebackers making the cut, including Walker. However, he also shared a blunt assessment of the second level of the defense.

The linebackers he projected to make the team:

Demario Davis

Jamien Sherwood

Kiko Mauigoa

Mykal Walker

Marcelino McCrary-Ball

The linebackers he projected that wouldn’t make the team:

“This might be the most concerning spot on the roster depth-wise. Walker has made some plays this summer — he has intercepted a couple passes in practice — but both he and McCrary-Ball are primarily special-teams players. If either Davis or Sherwood were to go down, the Jets would be in trouble here,” Rosenblatt wrote.

So the Jets better do a rain dance or a small ritual animal sacrifice to prevent injuries, or the team should bolster the depth with an addition over the coming weeks. Or perhaps doing both couldn’t hurt.

There are still a few intriguing names out on the open market, but it’s important to note that everyone is available for a reason in late August:

Any of these names would bring some much-needed experience and insurance just in case something goes wrong.