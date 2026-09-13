New York Jets QB Geno Smith Sends Strong Message to Fans After Titans Win

The NFL is officially back, and for the New York Jets, they started off their 2026 season with a bang.

New York went into Tennessee and walked out with a dominant 23-10 victory. They rode on the back of their defense, running back Breece Hall, and a strong showing from veteran quarterback Geno Smith.

Smith completed 19 of his 24 passes for 215 yards and rushed six times for seven yards. He committed no turnovers and took zero sacks during the win.

Smith Sends Message to Jets Fans

After the win, Smith spoke with the CBS crew and delivered a message to the New York fans.

“I’m just pleased with getting this dub. Starting out the season the right way. Really pleased with the way we ran the ball, defense executed, special teams is outstanding, our pass catchers they do what they always do, it was a well coached game and a great win for the Jets,” Smith said.

“Look at them. We travel well. Jets fans, we came and took over the building today and we got to keep that going all year and more wins to come.”

Looking at the Jets

It’s no secret around the league that the Jets boast a talented defense. The offense is what’s going to be the X-factor for them week in and week out.

However, if the offensive line can hold up, which it did on Sunday, they have the talent to be a pretty dynamic team on both sides of the ball.

Hall rushed 22 times for 101 yards and a touchdown against Tennessee. As for star wide receiver Garrett Wilson hauled in six receptions for 79 yards.