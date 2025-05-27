Jets Could Look to Trade Market to Add QB Ahead of Camp: Insider

The New York Jets might not be done adding bullpen arms to the rotation.

NFL Insider Matt Lombardo spoke with an NFL executive who is a former general manager, and he told him that “you have to be a little bit careful about quarterback depth behind Justin Fields” during an appearance on my show, “Boy Green Daily.”

“Now they have Tyrod Taylor, but they’re a little bit thin beyond that, not a lot of experience in that quarterback room outside of Fields and Tyrod Taylor. So maybe you go shopping for a veteran quarterback who might be available via trade,” Lombardo told me.

When you look around the league, there are plenty of varied, experienced QB3s.

That list includes: Tommy DeVito of the New York Giants, Dorian Thompson-Robinson of the Philadelphia Eagles, Josh Johnson of the Washington Commanders, Case Keenum of the Chicago Bears, Brett Rypien of the Minnesota Vikings, Bailey Zappe of the Kansas City Chiefs, and Brandon Allen of the Tennessee Titans to name a few.

Evaluating the Jets’ 2025 QB Room as Currently Constructed

The Jets have four quarterbacks on their 91-man roster, a few months out from training camp.

Fields, who has already been crowned QB1, Taylor as QB2, and two youngsters in Adrian Martinez and undrafted free agent Brady Cook out of Missouri.

That NFL executive’s point is well taken.

Cook has never thrown a pass at the NFL level, and Martinez has only played in the preseason. Earlier this offseason, Jordan Travis abruptly announced his retirement from the Jets QB room, but like the others, he didn’t have any NFL experience either.

That lack of experience is scary in any situation, but particularly the Jets, considering the durability concerns with Fields and Taylor.

Fields has yet to complete a full season four years into the NFL. Taylor has been in the NFL for 14 years, and he has never finished a full season in his career.

The Jets are one or two bad injuries away from a real problem.

Fellow Insider Shares His Take on Jets QB Room

NFL Insider Connor Hughes of SNY was asked in a recent mailbag if he could see the Jets adding another quarterback this offseason.

“It would surprise me if they signed anyone notable before the start of training camp,” Hughes said.

However, he had a different take on what the Jets could do if they decide to add one.

Lombardo pointed at the veteran quarterback market as a path for the Jets. Hughes believes the Jets could opt for youth instead.

“With Jordan Travis gone, though, the Jets don’t have any developmental projects. They might look to add one after the rosters trim to the practice squad to fill that role – someone GM Darren Mougey had a draftable grade on in 2024 or 2025 who might shake free,” Hughes explained.

In terms of what kind of QB3 you’d be looking for, youth tends to make more sense. If injuries befall your team to the point you’re playing your third quarterback, you’re probably screwed.

It makes more sense for that third passer to be a developmental dart throw behind the scenes.