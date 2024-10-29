Insider Hints at Massive Jets Fire Sale Ahead of NFL Trade Deadline

The New York Jets are on the verge of blowing this whole thing up. It all comes down to the results of the upcoming Week 9 contest versus the Houston Texans.

“At the deadline, I think they will probably keep the team and try to see this one through [if they beat Houston]. However, if they lose to the Texans on Thursday night that is when I do genuinely believe the Jets should blow this up with anybody on an expiring contract,” Connor Hughes of SNY explained on “Jets Final Drive” on SNY.

The NFL trade deadline is on Tuesday, November 5. The Jets play on a short week on Thursday Night Football against the Texans on Thursday, October 31. After the game concludes, the Jets will have four and a half days to contemplate the immediate future of the franchise ahead of the trade deadline.

The Jets are 2-6 after the first eight weeks of the season. If they lose to the Texans they will drop to 2-7. If they beat Houston they will improve to 3-6.

Insider Reveals the Jets Players That Could Be on the Move

Hughes then listed several players to watch on the Jets who could be moved ahead of the deadline.

“That is Tyler Conklin, who I believe will have value. That is D.J. Reed, I believe has value. C.J. Mosley, I believe could have value. He is actually under contract for next year. The other player to keep an eye out [for] is Tyrod Taylor who I believe could also have value. There are so many teams out there who could be looking for a veteran,” Hughes explained. “I don’t think Aaron Rodgers is dealt, I don’t think Rodgers can be dealt, I don’t think anyone would want Aaron Rodgers at this point, but Tyrod Taylor is someone who has played in so many different offenses, [a] reliable veteran, he knows what he is doing.”

Hughes directly mentioned the Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders as potential trade destinations for Taylor who could use his services.

“There would be absolutely no point in the Jets holding onto these players at 2-7. 3-6? Maybe you’re starting to think alright we [can] beat the [Arizona] Cardinals next week. I get that. At 3-6, I believe they can still believe but if they’re 2-7 that is officially the end. Anyone who is on an expiring contract [and] anyone you do not believe is going to be on the Jets in 2025 and beyond, trade them for whatever you can get. For some of those players like D.J. Reed, I could see you getting something like a third-round pick. I can see you getting something substantial for him,” Hughes said.

Save Any Big Boy Decisions for the 2025 Offseason and the Next Jets Guy in Charge

If the Jets lose to the Texans, I’m totally copacetic with selling off the rental players to contenders ahead of the deadline.

I would add wide receiver Mike Williams, pass rusher Haason Reddick, and defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw to the list.

However, any larger conversations about moving any players like Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson, or Breece Hall are totally off the table in 2024. To be honest, I’m not interested in trading those players in general, but if we are going to have those uncomfortable conversations, now isn’t the time.

General manager Joe Douglas is on borrowed time. He isn’t long for New York. Why should he have any say in those potential conversations?

If, and that’s a big if, those chats need to be had, that is for the next general manager to decide. You wouldn’t get maximum value for players of that caliber in the middle of a season anyway, and you shouldn’t make a rash decision on something so important to the franchise’s future.