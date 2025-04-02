Hi, Subscriber

Jets Receive Grave Warning About Making Big QB Move in Draft

Justin Fields, Steelers
Former Pittsburgh Steelers QB Justin Fields reacting after an NFL game.

There have been many rumors about the New York Jets potentially taking a quarterback in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

NFL Media’s Jeffri Chadiha warned the Jets to think twice before doing that.

“There will be six teams drafting within the top 10 picks that need a long-term answer at quarterback (Tennessee, Cleveland, New York Giants, Las Vegas, New York Jets, and New Orleans). All those teams should understand that it’s rare to find saviors at that position today. The smart teams try to build great rosters and then add quarterbacks who can provide reliable skill sets. The Eagles won a Super Bowl last year and nearly won another in 2022 by applying that approach to Jalen Hurts. The 49ers won the NFC in 2023 with the unheralded Brock Purdy leading their offense. The Vikings also won 14 games last season when they surrounded Sam Darnold — a bust as the No. 3 overall pick of the Jets in 2018 — with a great supporting cast. There will be a lot of talk about the potential of young prospects like Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders, and Jaxson Dart as this draft nears. The teams that are thinking about taking them should be putting just as much thought into how much help those players will ultimately need,” Chadiha explained.

Insider Provides Update on Jets’ First Round QB Chatter

“Publicly and privately, the messaging from team officials is that they’re all-in on quarterback Justin Fields. They still could draft a quarterback, but it seems unlikely to happen in the first round even if Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders falls to them at No. 7,” ESPN’s Rich Cimini revealed.

On the March 26 edition of the “Flight Deck” podcast, Cimini said the buzz “is real” between the Jets and Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart.

“I just don’t know if it’s real enough to take him at [No.] 7 [overall]. Maybe in a trade down situation [or] maybe trading up from [No.] 42 in the second round, but I’d be surprised if they pull the trigger there at 7,” Cimini said.

The Jets still have many needs on the roster heading into April’s draft. They still need starters at wide receiver, right tackle, tight end, defensive tackle, and safety. It goes back to Chadiha’s warning about roster construction before you make the QB plunge.

Another Big Reason the Jets Should Avoid a First-Round Passer

I have no idea if Fields on the Jets is going to work. However what we do know is the team has a clear vision for him.

“Listen, obviously we want to utilize his legs, but we also want him to play quarterback,” head coach Aaron Glenn said at the Annual League Meetings. “We are going to let him play quarterback. I mean that’s what he has always wanted to do. Listen, I’m not saying he hasn’t had a chance to do that in other places – that’s not my issue – but I know what I want to do with that player.”

That vision would be compromised if the Jets took a QB in the first round. Fields would know the clock is running on his time in New York. No matter how well he performed in a green and white uniform, Fields would know he was on borrowed time.

If the Jets rock with their current QB room or just add someone outside the first round, Fields wouldn’t have to constantly look over his shoulder. Gang Green signed Fields, at 26 years of age, because they believe he has a chance to rejuvenate his career in the Big Apple.

Jets general manager Darren Mougey said he believes Fields can have “the same type of result” as other ex-first-round quarterbacks who made noise in new places like Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold.

If that comment is true, the Jets owe it to themselves to see this Fields thing through unencumbered.

