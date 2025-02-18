Jets Should Make Aggressive Push to Sign 2-Time Super Bowl Champ

The New York Jets need to make a splash with a new regime taking over.

One way they can do that is by signing Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton in free agency.

According to ESPN Insider Adam Teicher, the Chiefs are “unlikely” to franchise tag any of their free agents this offseason – including Bolton. Kansas City has only $941,128 in available cap space this offseason which ranks No. 23 in the NFL, per Over The Cap.

KC’s difficult cap situation and overall limited resources indicate that Bolton is likely to hit the open market which will give the Jets a chance to lure him away in 2025.

Bolton Is the Right Type of Player to Invest in During Free Agency

The two-time Super Bowl champion is only 24 years of age and is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Bolton entered the league as the No. 58 overall pick in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft. During his four seasons in the pros, Bolton has racked up over 458 total tackles, 32 tackles for loss, five sacks, and 17 quarterback hits.

Pro Football Focus projects Bolton to sign a four-year deal for $60 million with $40 million of that coming guaranteed. That $15 million annual salary would rank him No. 4 among the highest-paid linebackers in football, per Over The Cap.

Bolton is still incredibly young, has championship hardware, and could be the centerpiece of Aaron Glenn’s defense for many years to come.

Bolton Could Help Fix One of the Jets’ Biggest Issues

Play

Last season the Jets stunk against the run and couldn’t stop a nosebleed. According to ESPN, the Jets allowed 2,059 yards rushing. That was a healthy average of 121.1 rushing yards per game.

“Bolton’s demeanor and quick play recognition fit well in Kansas City, where he has averaged eight tackles per game over four seasons. He’s a downhill thumper against the run, with 11 tackles for loss this season,” ESPN’s Matt Bowen wrote.

“Bolton is a bit stiff when flipping his hips and can get picked on at times in coverage, but he is an absolute bruiser coming forward in the run game,” PFF stated.

Despite some of Bolton’s issues in the passing game, he has still collected four interceptions and 15 pass deflections during his career.

The Jets linebacker room could look very different in the not-so-distant future.

Jamien Sherwood is a free agent, C.J. Mosley could retire, and Quincy Williams is entering a contract year in 2025.

ESPN NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler told me on “Boy Green Daily” that Sherwood is expected to garner a ton of interest in free agency. It is unclear how Sherwood fits into the Jets plans considering a new regime has taken over.

If Mosley doesn’t decide to hang up his cleats, the Jets could decide his immediate future for him by releasing him.

Williams will be an interesting decision for the team. They got him at a steal for $6 million per season, but he has far outplayed that contract. Next offseason he will be an unrestricted free agent. Do the Jets re-sign him? Or perhaps they try to trade him to another team that is willing to pay him big money and get something of value for him?