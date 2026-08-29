‘Keep an Eye on’ Potential Jets, Eagles QB Trade, Says Insider

The New York Jets have a QB2 problem.

One way they can solve it is by exploring the trade market.

“I would keep an eye on the waiver wire or the late trade market to flip a late-round pick for a proven quarterback that the Jets can have as their backup to Geno Smith. Two of the names that I like a lot over in Philadelphia, just down the turnpike: Andy Dalton and Tanner McKee. Especially McKee, he really fits what Frank Reich might want in a quarterback, and maybe someone you can develop a little bit and see if you can’t potentially even make him into a starter. That’s probably wishful thinking, but still a guy who is out there that fits this offense, and Dalton is a guy who has done it before. Both players, who I think in September or October or even November would keep this offense afloat much better than Cade Klubnik as the Jets continue to develop him,” NFL Insider Connor Hughes of SNY posted in a video on X.

Klubnik Left Meat on the Bone

The Jets wanted rookie quarterback Cade Klubnik to win the QB2 job behind Geno Smith. The former Clemson product appeared in all three preseason games, but he didn’t play well enough to emphatically secure that role.

“I thought Cade was up-and-down. Listen, he made some plays. Obviously on the drive, it was a really good drive for him, but there are some little bitty things that we got to fix as far as like two-minute. We can’t take sacks in two-minute [situations], we can’t lose yards in two-minute situations, and those are things [that] as a young quarterback, he will learn those things, and he will learn those things quickly because he is an intelligent player. The good thing is they happened now so we can look at the film and try to correct those things,” head coach Aaron Glenn said.

Across his three preseason games, Klubnik completed 62% of his passes (21-for-34), threw for 190 passing yards, he had zero passing touchdowns and one interception, and he was sacked four times, ESPN’s Rich Cimini noted on X.

A media member asked coach Glenn if he has seen enough from Klubnik for him to be the QB2.

“I would say this, me and Moug [Darren Mougey], are going to sit back and evaluate that. Listen, it’s not fair to myself, it’s not fair to him, and it’s not fair to us as a team to make those statements right now. So we will take a look at that, and we will evaluate that and make the right decision moving forward,” Glenn responded.

Throughout the offseason, the Jets resisted the urge to press the big red shiny button in the middle of the room. The Jets have had chances to add a proven QB to the room. They refused. Time is running out, but it isn’t too late. The Jets, if they desire, will have chances to add a veteran arm in the coming days.

Oh How Quickly Things Change

In March, the Jets looked into trading for McKee from the Eagles. According to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, Philadelphia was seeking a second-round pick.

Well, apparently today’s price is not yesterday’s price.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic said McKee it “Would appear [the] price has gone down since he’s been not good in [the] preseason.”

In terms of which Eagles quarterback the Jets would prefer to pursue, it really comes down to flavor. Do the Jets want a veteran QB that has been there, done that? If so, Dalton fits the bill. If the Jets prefer upside, McKee has untapped potential.

Either player would provide some insurance in the QB room. Neither Brady Cook nor Bailey Zappe look like NFL players. The Jets are one injury away from Klubnik being forced out there. Adding another arm would provide some security.