NFL Blocks Jets-Eagles Trade for Haason Reddick, Says Insider

It looks like another door has been closed.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport shared on social media that the NFL won’t allow the New York Jets to trade Haason Reddick back to the Philadelphia Eagles.

“The Jets situation with Haason Reddick still has no resolution & some wondered if NYJ could trade him back to the Eagles. Turns out, per NFL rules, not possible,” Rapoport said on Monday, September 30. “Teams can’t trade a player, then reacquire him via trade until 2 years elapse. Reddick won’t head back to Philly.”

Reddick’s Desires Have Been Rejected

The conversation got started when ESPN’s Rich Cimini shared an interesting nugget of information on “The Flight Deck Podcast.”

“Let’s put it this way, a little birdie told me that Reddick I don’t think would be opposed to something like that [getting traded back to the Philadelphia Eagles]. I think Reddick is so frustrated with the Jets situation, and of course, he did request a trade in August, so frustrated that he wouldn’t mind going back to Philadelphia. Again, heard it from a little birdie. Take it for what it’s worth,” Cimini said.

Despite Reddick’s openness to returning to the city of brotherly love, that ain’t happening. Earlier in the week ESPN NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler also ruled out the possibility of a Reddick trade to the Dallas Cowboys “due to cost.”

Reddick was traded from the Eagles to the Jets at the end of March. The green and white officially introduced Reddick at an introductory press conference on April 1.

That was the first and only time Reddick was at the team facilities.

Since that moment in time, Reddick has skipped the entirety of the team’s offseason, preseason, and now the first month of the 2024 season.

Reddick was scheduled to make $14.25 million with the Jets in 2024. The key word being “was scheduled” to make because things have changed.

Cimini revealed in an article posted on Sunday, September 29 that Reddick has lost $9.06 million so far this season. That total includes the combined lost game checks, mandatory NFL fines, and some discretionary fines from the team.

Some Rampant Speculation About the Reddick Jets-Eagles Trade News

It’s interesting that Rapoport even shared that NFL rule on X previously Twitter to shut down the possibility of a Reddick return trade from the Jets to the Eagles.

ESPN radio host Jake Asman speculated that it “means both Joe Douglas and Howie Roseman at least looked into this.”

This means both Joe Douglas and Howie Roseman at least looked into this. https://t.co/1IkIalIZlU — Jake Asman (@JakeAsman) September 30, 2024

With Reddick not showing up for the Jets and Bryce Huff struggling with the Eagles this season, people thought a one-for-one trade could make sense for both sides.

Obviously this news from Rapoport makes that trade impossible.

However, the Jets clearly need to add some more juice to the pass rush. Whether it’s Reddick coming back or adding someone else. The D-Line rotation is supposed to be the backbone of the defense and the team as a whole. They have 14 total sacks which still ranks among the top-5 among teams in the NFL, per ESPN.

However, they had a fat goose egg against the Denver Broncos in Week 4. Without a guy like Reddick or Jermaine Johnson, it has been a little smoke and mirrors for the team so far in creating pressure.