Jets ‘Fully Expected’ to Trade 27-TD WR After Aaron Rodgers Move

The Pittsburgh Steelers are adding veteran QB Aaron Rodgers to the roster ahead of the 2025 season.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the Steelers will add one of his former New York Jets teammates.

“One last point, put me down for this, I fully expect that sooner than later, and no later than training camp, the Steelers will trade for Jets receiver Allen Lazard. I’ve been waiting for that one to happen,” Florio said.

“They kicked the tires on Gabe Davis, who was cut by the Jaguars last month, I believe sometime after the draft, and they have been waiting to know what Rodgers is going to do. Lazard is a perfect complement because when Lazard is with Rodgers, he plays really well; when he is not with Rodgers, he does not play very well,” Florio explained.

“The question becomes, what do the Jets want? They may do the song and dance for a little bit, but at the end of the day, if the Jets can get any value out of Lazard, a guy they would have cut if he hadn’t taken a massive reduction in his pay for this year,” Florio said. “Anything they get is going to be a win for the Jets, except in Week 1 when they have to face Aaron Rodgers and Allen Lazard if the trade is made.”

Jets-Lazard Contract Alteration Actually Opened the Door for This Potential Trade

Heading into this offseason, Lazard had two years remaining on his $44 million contract.

New Jets general manager Darren Mougey said he and Lazard’s representation were working through it to see what was next. Ultimately, both sides came to a compromise; Lazard remained on the team, but after taking a massive pay cut.

“The Jets and wide receiver Allen Lazard have come to terms on a new contract, per a source with knowledge of the negotiations. Lazard, who was scheduled to earn $11 million in 2025, took an $8.5 million pay cut to remain under contract with the Jets in 2025. $1.75 million of his salary for the year is guaranteed. As part of the revised contract, Lazard will now become a free agent in 2026,” Jason Fitzgerald of Over The Cap explained.

While that opened the door for Lazard to potentially stick around on the Jets in 2025, it also simultaneously made his contract more tradeable.

This is a developing story, and we’ll provide new details as they become available.