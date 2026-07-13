Jets Cut WR for 2nd Time in 4 Weeks, Say Goodbye for Good

The New York Jets have said goodbye again.

NFL Insider Aaron Wilson revealed on Monday, July 13, that the Jets have “waived” wide receiver Quentin Skinner from “injured reserve.”

This is the second time the Jets have parted ways with their young pass catcher this offseason.

On June 8, the Jets waived Skinner from the roster. When a player is waived, they’re subject to waivers. If Skinner had been claimed by any team, he would have automatically joined that team’s roster. When he went unclaimed, Skinner reverted to the Jets’ injured reserve.

This Is Actually Good News

Skinner, 24, will turn 25 during the 2026 season. He was waived from the Jets’ roster with an injury designation. When he went unclaimed, he reverted to the team’s injured reserve.

Skinner could have remained on that list for the entirety of the 2026 season. He would have continued to receive a paycheck, and he would have gotten to rehab from his injury at the Jets’ facilities. However, the downside is that he would’ve been ruled out for the season due to the rules of injury waiver designations.

The only way out of that is if Skinner and the Jets reached an injury settlement. Skinner would become an unrestricted free agent, get a piece of the money that was owed to him, and now have a chance to play for another team in 2026.

That is exactly what transpired. So, in other words, this is goodbye for good between Skinner and the Jets, at least for this season.

The 6-foot-5, 195-pound wide receiver had intriguing traits and upside. He was a fan favorite during training camp and the preseason, but he just never got his shot to prove it during the regular season.

Now he will have an opportunity to continue his NFL dream elsewhere.

Jets Madden News

The latest edition of the EA Sports Madden video game will be released in August. Ahead of that much-anticipated event, player ratings from the video game are leaking on social media.

The Sleeper Jets account on X revealed that there are only two Jets players featured in the “Top 100 highest rated players” list:

Linebacker Demario Davis (90 overall)

Defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick (89 overall)

“This actually isn’t a change from last year. Upon the release of Madden NFL 26, the Jets still had just two players in the top 100: cornerback Sauce Gardner (94) and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (91),” Michael Nania of Jets X-Factor revealed.

“The Jets’ most notable snubs in Madden NFL 27, of course, are wide receiver Garrett Wilson and running back Breece Hall. Neither of these players earned top-100 rankings in Madden NFL 26, either. Wilson had an 86 rating, while Hall was placed at 84,” Nania wrote.

In the wise words of the “Nature Boy” Ric Flair, to be the man, you have to beat the man, WOOOOOO.

The Jets haven’t beaten much of anyone over the last 15 years. If the Jets want more respect in video games or with national prime-time games, then win more games. It’s that simple.

Until they start doing that, Jets fans should have no gripes with being left off these types of lists.