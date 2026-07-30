Jets Part Ways With Injured WR, Sign Ex-Falcons Pass Catcher

When one door closes, another one opens.

The New York Jets announced on Thursday, July 30, that they have waived wide receiver Jalen Walthall with an injury designation. In a corresponding roster move, the team has signed former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Quincy Skinner Jr.

“Skinner (6-2, 205) signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2025 and played collegiately at Vanderbilt. As a Commodore, Skinner had 66 career receptions for 809 yards and 8 TDs. In his final collegiate season in 2024, he played in all 13 games (12 starts) and had 29 receptions for 367 yards and 3 TDs,” Jets senior reporter Eric Allen wrote in a press release.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini revealed that Skinner worked out for the team earlier in the day on Thursday, July 30. The talented pass catcher was with the Falcons during training camp last year.

Injury Was More Serious Than Expected

The Jets have completed two days of training camp practice. On Thursday, July 30, head coach Aaron Glenn provided an injury report update.

“Good morning. Two injuries that we had today: Gee Scott (Jr.), calf injury. I’ll see the exact severity of it when I get in there, and then (Jalen) Walthall. He had a hamstring. So, those are the two guys, receiver Walthall, and I’ll see how those injuries are once I get back inside,” Glenn said.

Evidently, the Walthall injury was more serious than expected, which resulted in this transaction.

Something to Monitor

D’Angelo Ponds injured his calf in practice this week. Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic wrote that Ponds “is expected to miss a little bit of time but the injury isn’t considered serious.”

Head coach Aaron Glenn said they will be cautious with Ponds, bringing him back. That is something Jets on SI reporter Nick Faria told me on “Boy Green Daily.”

Faria told me that there is a recent fear with teams regarding calf strains that can sometimes lead to Achilles injuries. So expect the team to be patient to ensure this doesn’t lead to anything else.

“Coaches hold the second-round pick in extremely high regard,” Rosenblatt said. “When Ponds suffered a calf strain in college, he only missed one game and was back within a couple [of] weeks. If and when he does return, don’t be surprised if Ponds pushes for playing time not only at nickel corner (competing with Jarvis Brownlee) but also on the outside, where Nahshon Wright and Azareye’h Thomas have been getting the reps.”

Practice Update on the Offensive Side of the Ball

“The starters got more reps than yesterday. Geno Smith was 3-for-4 (four sacks), Cade Klubnik was 6-for-7. Smith connected with AD Mitchell a couple of times, including a well-thrown “out” route. TE Kenyon Sadiq also had an active day, showing off his various skills,” ESPN’s Rich Cimini posted.

Offensive coordinator Frank Reich got more hands-on during Thursday’s practice. Cimini noted that he was involved in a wide receiver drill as he and other Jets assistants attempted to knock the football away from the receivers as they went through the gauntlet drill.