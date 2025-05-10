Jets Give Tryout to Mysterious Brother of All-Pros, Chance at NFL History

The New York Jets are chasing the entire family tree.

Giovanni Williams, the younger brother of Quinnen Williams and Quincy Williams, was invited to the team’s three-day rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.

“Giovanni Williams played the 2021 and 2022 seasons at Texas A&M-Kingsville before he transferred to Miles College, an HBCU in Alabama, where he finished his remaining two years of eligibility. Williams was a part of a Golden Bears team that won the SIAC Championship in the 2024 season for the first time since 2019. In his collegiate career, he played 28 games, had 100 tackles, 4 sacks, and 4 passes defended,” the Jets posted in a press release.

“NFL history has seen its fair share of iconic football families. The Mannings, Watts, and Sharpes have all produced multiple NFL stars. But the New York Jets might be on the verge of something even more unique: three brothers playing not only in the same league-but on the same team,” Marca stated.

“The idea of three siblings playing on the same NFL team is unprecedented. If Giovanni can earn a spot on the final 53-man roster, the Jets could become the first franchise to field three brothers at the same time,” Marca posted.

The Most Difficult Road a Williams Brother Has Gone Down

Quinnen was the No. 3 overall pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft. He became a first-team All-Pro in 2022. The former Alabama product is in the middle of a $96 million contract, which is the largest deal in franchise history.

In 2021, Quinnen was joined by his brother Quincy.

The path was more difficult for Quincy than it was for Quinnen. Quincy entered the NFL as the No. 98 overall pick in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft. Things didn’t work out with his first team, and he got cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the middle of his rookie contract.

The Jets scooped him up off waivers. Things didn’t immediately click for Quincy. He had a ton of potential, but he was a reckless player, not seemingly able to control his gifts.

However, the coaching staff was able to refine him and develop him into a first-team All-Pro in 2023. Months before that, the Jets richly rewarded Quincy with a three-year deal for $18 million.

Now it’s Giovanni’s turn to try and make some history.

The Third Williams Brother Has a Chance to Crack the 90-Man Roster

Gang Green is hosting a three-day rookie minicamp from Friday, May 9, through Sunday, May 11.

Giovanni’s sole goal is to impress and/or intrigue the Jets’ coaching staff during this period. If that happens, the Jets will turn this tryout into a real contract so he can join the 90-man roster.

However, if he fails to move the needle, Giovanni will leave 1 Jets Drive without a contract.

Williams measured in at 5-foot-10 and tipped the scales at 209 pounds, according to Dane Brugler in “The Beast.”

The youngest Williams brother has a lot going against him physically. He is short and doesn’t weigh a lot. In addition to that, his athletic measurables from his Pro Day don’t leave much to be desired.

Giovanni’s 4.82 40-yard dash would have been tied for the slowest of any linebacker at the NFL combine in 2025.

11 bench press reps of 225 pounds would have been the fewest by a linebacker at the NFL combine in 2025. For context, Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger had the fewest in Indianapolis (20; nine more than Giovanni had at his Pro Day).

Giovanni faces long odds, but if we know anything, you shouldn’t count out a Williams brother from realizing their NFL dreams.