NFL Takes Disciplinary Action Against Two Players Over New York Jets Game

Aaron Glenn and the New York Jets can take some solace after the NFL stepped in over the hit on Garrett Wilson in Week 8 against the Las Vegas Raiders that may have led to the receiver’s concussion, which will sideline him for Week 9 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Per the NFL on November 7, Raiders defensive back Jeremy Chinn received a $17,911 fine for “unnecessary roughness.”

More specifically, and as expected, the fine was for a “hit on a defenseless player.”

During the fourth quarter of the Jets’ loss ot the Raiders on a second-and-10 play from New York’s 35-yard line Geno Smith found Wilson for 15 yards. Chinn made the tackle, bringing the play to an end.

Officials flagged Chinn for the infraction during the game, making the fine unsurprising even with the NFL’s inconsistent history on levying them.

The NFL fined Chinn the standard amount for a first-time infraction of this kind.

Another such incident could incur a fine as high as $23,882, according the league. Chinn can appeal this fine, and he can get some of the money back after the season if he avoids further incident. However, he faces long-term implications, too.

He now has one strike toward a one-game suspension. Two more will trigger the suspension, assuming this decision sticks.

Moreover, Chinn’s strike will carry over into future seasons.

Jets Get Bad News as NFL Docks Raiders’ Jeremy Chinn Over Garrett Wilson Hit

That the NFL took further action over the hit on Garrett is good. However, the Jets did not emerge from this unscathed.

The NFL also announced that it fined Jets starting right guard Joe Tippman $12,537 for “unncessary roughness” over an illegal “low block” that occurred during the first quarter of thee contest on a first-and-10 run play from the Raiders 34-yard line.

Running back Braelon Allen gained 15 yards on the play, and officials did not throw any flags.

The good news for both the Jets and the Raiders is that there were no other fines levied as a result of this contest.