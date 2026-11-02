NFL Could Step In With Punishment Over New York Jets Game

The New York Jets suffered another tough loss in Week 8, falling to the Las Vegas Raiders, and they could see the NFL take action in the coming days, specifically regarding a play involving wide receiver Garrett Wilson .

Wilson, who has been the subject of trade rumors despite him and the Jets insisting that neither side is looking for such a deal, was on the receiving end of a big hit from Jeremy Chinn.

It resulted in an unnecessary roughness call in the fourth quarter on the Jets’ final possession.

The penalty gave the Jets an additional 15 yards. They were unable to captialize, with quarterback Geno Smith throwing an interception on the following play that allowed Raiders QB Kirk Cousins to kneel out the game.

On a second-and-10 from the Jets 35-yard line, Smith dropped back and connected with Wilson for a 15-yard gain, with Chinn making the stop.

However, officials flagged Chinn after he made helmet-to-helmet contact with Wilson.

Raiders Player Facing Potential Discipline Over Hit on Jets’ Garrett Wilson

Due to the position Wilson was in when Chinn made contact, he could face a fine for a hit on a defenseless player. Per the NFL, those can be as high as $17,911 for first-time offenses and up to $23,882 for second offenses.

The NFL has not fined Chinn for any other infractions this season. He would be in line for the former amount, and hee could receive an even lesser fine.

The NFL frequently levies fines lower than listed amounts for first-time offenders.

However, Chinn could also be tagged with his first strike of the season under revised NFL guidelines announced in August. Two more strikes of the same kind would result in a one-game suspension.

Chinn could appeal the fine, if he is fined, which would also mean possibly seeing the NFL lower the amount.

That said, the NFL acts at its discretion, meaning Chinn could receive no further discipline.

The NFL could also fine players for infractions that were not called, so no one is safe until the weekly review is completed. Official announcements are made on the following Saturday of every week, but players are notified beforehand.

There were no other penalties called for infractions that the NFL has deemed fineable. Any further action would be at least a mild surprise.

Jets Playing Cleaner

Jets players have been fined six times this season. However, three of those fines came after Week 4. Moreover, they have not had a player fined in the past two weeks. Time will tell if they can extend their run of clean play next week against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs suffered their second loss of the 2026 season in Week 8. They fell to the Denver Broncos on the road. The Chiefs will host head coach Aaron Glenn and the Jets in Week 9.

Kansas City is one of the least penalized teams in the NFL and will have home-field advantage.

Conversely, the Jets have gone from being middle-of-the-pack in terms of penalties against them in Year 1 under Glenn to being among the most frequent offenders in the NFL this season. Glenn and the Jets cannot afford to stack the odds further against themselves versus the Chiefs.