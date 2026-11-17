The New York Jets aren’t exactly known as a quarterback factory, which is why it feels notable when a former signal caller of theirs finds his way to a new team.

Brett Rypien, who was a member of the franchise towards the end of the 2023 season, has signed with the Las Vegas Raiders’ practice squad, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

After trading Kirk Cousins to the Minnesota Vikings at last week’s trade deadline, the Raiders were in need of some depth at the quarterback position. They found it in Rypien.

He’s appeared in 11 games, starting four, over his five-year NFL career.

Brett Rypien’s Start in the NFL

You can’t tell the story of Rypien’s NFL career without the New York Jets, but history begins with the Denver Broncos.

After a successful career with Boise State, Rypien signed with Denver as an undrafted free agent following the 2019 NFL Draft and spent the first four seasons of his career with the franchise.

In Week 4 of the 2020 season, Rypien would get his first NFL start against the Jets. Fans may remember this game due to Sam Darnold’s 46-yard touchdown scamper.

In relief of an injured Drew Lock, he guided the Broncos to a 37-28 victory at MetLife Stadium, throwing for 242 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions.

Rypien would, funnily enough, get another start against the Jets in Week 7 of 2022 while starter Russell Wilson was dealing with a hamstring injury.

This time, New York got the better of him in a 16-9 victory. Rypien would throw for 225 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception in a losing effort.

Brett Rypien’s Stint With the Jets

After his stint in Denver, the former Boise State star spent the 2023 season bouncing around from the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks before finally landing with the New York Jets.

With Aaron Rodgers on injured reserve from his torn Achilles, Zach Wilson suffering from a concussion, and Tim Boyle flaming out fast, general manager Joe Douglas turned to veterans Trevor Siemian and Rypien to finish the season as New York’s top two quarterbacks.

Siemian stayed healthy, and Rypien never played a snap for the Jets.

Will Brett Rypien Play For the Raiders?

In all likelihood, Rypien’s Las Vegas Raiders fate will be similar to his one with the New York Jets. If he sees the field, something has gone horribly wrong.

Right now, Las Vegas’ plan is to play No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza for the remainder of the season. He’s the main reason they were comfortable trading away Cousins.

His primary backup is veteran Aidan O’Connell, who has 21 appearances to his name and 17 starts. If Mendoza goes down with an injury, it will be O’Connell’s time to shine.

Rypien will likely serve as the emergency third-string quarterback who suits up on game days, but will remain with the practice squad.

If Rypien is ever in line to see snaps for Las Vegas, they’ve been hit with a horrible injury bug at the quarterback position, and at that rate, the season is likely over.