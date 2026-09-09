Robert Saleh Turns Heads With Latest Comments About Jets’ Offense

The New York Jets, after enduring another miserable season in 2025, were forced to head back to the drawing board once again this offseason and make some changes. While expectations aren’t necessarily high for the Jets as the 2026 campaign approaches, there are some reasons for optimism.

For starters, the team should have a quarterback in Geno Smith who can at least consistently move the ball up and down the field. Even then, not many folks are gushing over New York’s offense, but former head coach Robert Saleh is. Now with the Tennessee Titans as their new head coach, Saleh offered some surprising comments when discussing the state of the Jets’ offense ahead of the new season.

Robert Saleh Issues Bold Prediction for Jets’ Offense in 2026

Saleh was initially hired to be the Jets’ head coach in 2021, but the team never truly found its footing under his lead. After a slow start in 2024, Saleh was shockingly fired, which forced him to rebuild his status as a coach. He managed to do that last season as the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator, which led to him getting hired to be the Titans’ new head coach this offseason.

Right off the bat, Saleh will have an opportunity to get some revenge against his former team, as Tennessee will face off against New York in Week 1. There’s reason to believe that the Titans can take a step forward under Saleh’s lead, and that starts with picking up a victory over the Jets.

While some folks may take New York lightly, Saleh isn’t a part of that crowd. With stars like Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall working alongside Smith, who isn’t far removed from being a Pro Bowl passer for the Seattle Seahawks, the Jets offense could surprise folks. In fact, if you ask Saleh, he thinks this unit will finish the year in the top half of the league when all is said and done.

“They’re talented, man,” Saleh said when speaking about the Jets’ offense. “I fully expect them to be a really, really good offense as the year progresses. I would not be surprised if this unit finishes in the top half of the league. It’s pretty talented.”

Could the Jets Offense Surprise Folks in 2026?

Getty PITTSBURGH, PA – AUGUST 21: Geno Smith #7 of the New York Jets warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on August 21, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

There certainly is quite a bit of talent at the Jets’ disposal on offense, but per usual, the question becomes whether or not they can figure out their quarterback situation. Smith wasn’t all that effective for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2025 (302/448, 3,025 YDS, 19 TD, 17 INT), and as he enters his age-36 season, it’s fair to wonder if he is capable of putting together a bounce-back campaign.

The problem is that, even if Smith struggles, New York doesn’t really have anyone it can turn to, as unproven rookie Cade Klubnik is the only other quarterback on the roster. Saleh isn’t wrong in saying the Jets have a talented offense, but if Smith can’t turn back the clock under center, it likely won’t matter who he has playing around him.