Titans’ Robert Saleh Responds to Expletive Comment Thrown at Jets

The story is picking up steam.

New York Jets superfan Fireman Ed revealed on “The Jake Asman Show” that he had a source/friend at the American Century Championship who interacted with Tennessee Titans head coach Robert Saleh.

Fireman Ed’s friend/source was wearing a Jets hat at the event and told Saleh, “We’ll see you in Week 1,” to which Saleh allegedly responded, “We are gonna beat your [expletive].”

Saleh and the source/friend were referencing the season-opening contest between the Jets and Titans scheduled for Sunday, September 13.

On Thursday, July 30, a member of the Titans media asked Saleh if he really said that and for his response to the story.

“[Saleh starts laughing], I don’t know, man, I was just made aware of it 15 minutes ago. I must have had over 1000 fan interactions at that event [The American Century Championship], so who knows, but I mean, isn’t that the objective anyway, though, man? The Jets are coming here [in] Week 1 to sit at the 50-yard line and roast marshmallows and talk about our summers. So we are getting after it, they’re getting after it, and may the best team win,” Saleh responded.

Saleh Didn’t Deny the Story

The former head coach of the Jets didn’t deny that the interaction took place over the summer.

Which is something ESPN New York’s Jake Asman noticed on social media. Whether he said it or not, this provides some additional bulletin board material for the green and white ahead of Week 1.

Injury Report Update From the Jets

The Jets are two practices into training camp in 2026. Head coach Aaron Glenn provided an injury update on Thursday, July 30.

Two players got banged up. Wide receiver Gee Scott Jr hurt his calf, but Glenn wasn’t certain of the severity of the injury. Wide receiver Jalen Walthall hurt his hamstring at practice.

Both players are borderline rosterable, and they are more likely to be fighting for a spot on the practice squad rather than the 53-man roster.

The Jets, like every team in the NFL is trying to avoid the injury bug while simultaneously trying to prepare for the 2026 season.

“I’ll give you a small bit of what I talked to the players about. What my job is as a coach is, I understand the acclimation from the NFL as far as you go from the offseason then now you’re in no pads to try to get into pads, and I truly understand that. But my job is to acclimate our players to get ready for the regular season, so what we try to do is, and I showed them a graph to where the first week, the highest amount of reps we get is 24 reps, and then we’re going to recover; then we’ll bring it down. So, we had two practices on and then we bring it down for recovery, and then it jumps back up,” head coach Aaron Glenn explained to the media.

“So, the next week the highest amount of reps we’ll have is 32, alright, and then we’ll recover again. Then the next week the highest amount of reps will be 40, so what I’m trying to do is get our guys to be ready to play 65-75 plays a game and that’s my job as a coach to be able to do that, so each week you’ll start to see those reps go up, you start to seem that yardage that they have to have, and that’s the analytics part of it, yardage will go up also. And that’s what I try to create, so when you say the day off and the days on, you’ll see it go like this here (points up), and that’s the reason why, man, I’m trying to get max reps then I’m trying to recover. Max reps, then recover. Hopefully that makes sense,” Glenn said.