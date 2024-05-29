Jets Sign 28-Year-Old Return Specialist, Attempting NFL Comeback: Report

The New York Jets are kicking the tires on an intriguing player.

Adam Schefter of ESPN shared on Wednesday, May 29 that the green and white are signing veteran running back Tarik Cohen to a one-year deal.

Schefter called him, “one of the NFL’s top return specialists” but revealed that a slew of injuries “derailed his career.”

Cohen, 28, hasn’t played in an NFL game since the 2020 regular season. However, most recently he was added to the Carolina Panthers practice squad in September of 2023. Cohen never appeared in a game and was with the Panthers this offseason on a reserve/future contract but he was cut on May 10.

A Troubling Injury History for Cohen in Recent NFL Memory

In 2020 he signed a lucrative three-year deal for $17.25 million with the Chicago Bears. However, during Week 3 of that season, Cohen tore his ACL, MCL, and suffered a tibial plateau fracture.

He was forced to miss the entirety of the 2021 season due to complications from that injury.

During his first NFL comeback attempt in 2022, Cohen blew out his Achilles during training.

A year later he was finally medically cleared and that is when he earned the latest opportunity with the Panthers.

Worthy Dart Throw for the Jets in the Offseason

This is a win-win situation for the Jets.

If Cohen is healthy, New York is getting a former All-Pro at an insane discount. If he continues to struggle to stay healthy, New York can cut bait and stick with what they have.

When healthy, Cohen has proven to be a difference maker whether that’s on the offensive side of the ball or on special teams.

The former North Carolina A&T product has been a solid runner since entering the league back in 2017. He has toted the rock 264 times for 1,101 rushing yards. However, his ability in the receiving game has raised eyebrows.

Cohen has 209 career receptions for 1,575 receiving yards and has added an additional nine receiving touchdowns.