Jets Part Ways With 2 Veterans After Flurry of Roster Moves

The New York Jets did some roster shuffling this week ahead of OTAs.

They added two players on the offensive side of the ball with wide receiver Hamze El-Zayat and running back Markese Stepp. In a corresponding move, the green and white cut ties with running back Jacques Patrick and defensive lineman Marquiss Spencer.

Rich Cimini of ESPN said Stepp and El-Zayat were both players that tried out during the Jets’ rookie minicamp.

Jets Lock in Several Rookies to Contracts

In addition to some of those moves, general manager Joe Douglas worked quickly to lock in several members of his 2024 rookie class.

Olu Fashanu, the No. 11 overall pick in the first round, signed a four-year deal. Rich Cimini of ESPN said it’s a “slotted amount of $20.5 million, plus a fifth-year option.”

New York then locked in their new RB2 behind Breece Hall, by locking in former Wisconsin tailback Braelon Allen.

Cimini revealed that it’s a four-year deal for $4.5 million.

The Jets have signed fourth-round RB Braelon Allen, the team announced. It’s a four-year contract for about $4.5 million, the slotted amount. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) May 13, 2024

Ex-Florida State passer, Jordan Travis is locked into his rookie deal. He will be pegged as the developmental QB3 in 2024.

That is a four-year standard contract “for about $4.3 million,” according to Rich Cimini of ESPN.

The Jets have signed QB Jordan Travis, the first of their three fifth-round picks. The former Florida State star gets a four-year contract for about $4.3 million. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) May 13, 2024

OFFICIAL: Winning mentality comin' to NY with @jordantrav13. — New York Jets (@nyjets) May 13, 2024

The Jets raised a lot of eyebrows when they took two running backs during the 2024 class. However, they appear to have a plan for both of those players in terms of pass protection and grinding out games.

Isaiah Davis, one of those backs, inked his four-year deal for “about $4.3 million,” per Rich Cimini of ESPN.

OFFICIAL: @z4days is Green & White 🟢⚪ — New York Jets (@nyjets) May 13, 2024

One of the best stories from the 2024 NFL draft has officially become a reality. Qwan’tez Stiggers, the former CFL star, has inked the same type of contract as a slotted fifth-round draft choice ($4.3 million).

Finally, New York also locked in former Alabama defender Jaylen Key to his rookie contract. The contract for Key is a little lighter, “about $4.1 million”, by nature of him being drafted later than the others.

Mr. Irrelevant is official: Seventh-round S Jaylen Key has signed his rookie deal — four years about $4.1 million. It leaves third-round WR Malachi Corley as the only unsigned pick. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) May 13, 2024

That leaves Malachi Corley as the only unsigned rookie at publication.

A New Era of NFL Football

Field Yates of ESPN sent out this post on X previously Twitter on Friday, May 10: “103 of the 257 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft officially signed their rookie deals today. Long gone are the days of rookie deals taking a while to come together.”

That all dates back to the 2011 NFL CBA agreement.

“The rookie wage scale has had the biggest impact on the game, because it has changed the way NFL teams draft. No. 1 picks no longer make $50 million guaranteed, everyone signs a four-year deal and rookie holdouts have started to slowly fade away,” Tyson Langland of Bleacher Report explained.

Over a decade ago, these rookies could negotiate large factors in their contracts which could lead to holdouts. Fast forward to now, the Jets signed 99% of its rookie draft class in a handful of hours on social media.

It’s a whole new world which is good news for the Jets because this means that there is one less potential distraction they will have to deal with this offseason.