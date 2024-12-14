Jets Starter Didn’t Travel With Team Due to ‘Personal Reasons’

The New York Jets might be without a key starter in Week 15 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Gang Green announced on social media that veteran tight end Tyler Conklin “did not travel with [the] team for personal reasons.”

The door was left open that he “could join the club Sunday morning in Jacksonville”, per the press release.

According to Connor Hughes of SNY, Conklin has a very good excuse.

“Tyler Conklin and his wife Scottie are expecting the birth of their first child. That’s the reason for his absence. The hope is that he will rejoin the team before they play Jacksonville,” Hughes explained.

Jets Make Flurry of Roster Moves Ahead of Jags Game

With Conklin’s status up in the air, the Jets are covering themselves by elevating tight end Zack Kuntz from the practice squad.

If Conklin isn’t available for the game, Kuntz will likely be active on gameday to replace him. However, if Conklin is able to make it for the game, Kuntz might prove to be a healthy scratch.

Another temporary elevation is wide receiver Brandon Smith. He will be with the team for Week 15 and after the game, he will revert back to the practice squad.

Starting cornerback D.J. Reed was listed as doubtful to play on the final injury report, but on Saturday, December 14 they officially downgraded him to out. With Reed and Brandin Echols out for this game, the Jets added some depth by signing veteran Kendall Sheffield to the active roster.

To create all of this roster space, the Jets had to make several corresponding roster moves.

Running back and return specialist Kene Nwangwu was officially placed on injured reserve ending his 2024 season. The talented player broke his hand this past week.

The merry-go-round continues for former first-round pick Takk McKinley. After initially making the 53-man roster at the beginning of the season, McKinley has been on and off the roster.

The team once again released him from the practice squad ahead of Week 15.

Something to Keep an Eye out for in the Jets-Jaguars Game

Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson is 123 receiving yards away from another 1,000-yard campaign. He has four regular season games left to accomplish that feat here in the 2024 season, but it could happen as early as Week 15.

If it does, Wilson will become just the fifth player in NFL history to record at least 80 receptions and 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first three seasons.

The others in that elite group who have accomplished this include Cincinnati Bengals wideout Ja’Marr Chase, Odell Beckham Jr who did it with the New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings pass catcher Justin Jefferson, and Michael Thomas who did it with the New Orleans Saints.

Wilson will be eligible to discuss a contract extension with the Jets at the end of the regular season. According to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, the Jets have never extended a former first-rounder after only his first three seasons.

Despite having the option to pay players early, the Jets have made the players wait. We’ll see what transpires this offseason.