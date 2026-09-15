Jets Reunite With Super Bowl-Winning WR After Recent Injuries

The New York Jets managed to pick up a 23-10 victory over the Tennessee Titans in Week 1, but not everything to emerge from this game was positive. The Jets left this game with a handful of new injury issues, with the wide receiver position in particular becoming a spot that could use some extra depth.

With Omar Cooper Jr. suffering an ankle injury, that left N.Y. with only four healthy wide receivers on its depth chart. That prompted the front office to bring some new faces to town on Tuesday, but the team’s latest signing is actually a former Super Bowl champion who spent the 2025 campaign with the Jets.

Jets Reunite With Tyler Johnson, Sign Him to Practice Squad

A fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Johnson broke into the pros as a secondary wide receiver with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He immediately helped the Bucs win Super Bowl LV as a rookie, before catching 36 passes for 360 yards as a sophomore in 2021.

Johnson ended up getting released as part of Tampa Bay’s final roster cuts ahead of the 2022 campaign, and since then, he has bounced around the league, suiting up for the Houston Texans, Los Angeles Rams, and most recently Jets in 2025. Last season, Johnson caught 12 passes for 197 yards and a score, showing off his big-play abilities during his time on the field.

Over the summer, Johnson spent time with the Dallas Cowboys, but he ultimately did not crack their roster. With Cooper most likely out for the next couple of weeks, the front office decided to reunite with Johnson and bring him back to town, as it signed him to its practice squad alongside another former Buccaneers wide receiver, Sterling Shepard.

The Jets are making the following roster moves, per source: Signing WRs Sterling Shepard and Tyler Johnson to the practice squad,” Brian Costello of The New York Post reported as part of a post on X.

Tyler Johnson Could Suit Up for the Jets as Soon as Week 2

Getty New York Jets wide receiver Tyler Johnson speaking with the media during training camp.

Bringing Johnson in is about as low-risk of a move as the Jets could make. Not only are they adding him to their practice squad, but he also has familiarity with the organization and its offense. Granted, things look a little bit different now that Geno Smith is running the show at quarterback, but as we saw in Week 1, he has proven he can lead this unit up and down the field.

Things could change, but right now, it looks unlikely that Cooper will play in Week 2, meaning New York will likely elevate a wide receiver from its practice squad to the active roster. Johnson isn’t necessarily a surefire addition to the roster, but if he puts together a solid week of practice, he could make his season debut immediately. The Jets will be back in action on Sunday, where a tough matchup against the Green Bay Packers awaits.