Jets Urged to Trade for Former First-Round Quarterback

After another disappointing campaign in 2025, the New York Jets have made another batch of changes in an effort to get themselves back on track. At the quarterback position, the Jets have once again switched things up, as they have reunited with Geno Smith after acquiring him in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders.

And yet, Smith is coming off a rough season in 2025, so there’s no guarantee that he will play well enough to make it through the entire 2026 campaign. With that in mind, New York is expected to look to bring in a viable backup option for Smith, which could lead them to try and swing a trade with the Indianapolis Colts for Anthony Richardson.

Jets Could Show Interest in Anthony Richardson Trade

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Behind Smith on the quarterback depth chart, the Jets currently have Cade Klubnik, Brady Cook, and Bailey Zappe, none of whom are particularly enticing options. If Smith struggles or goes down with an injury, New York would find itself in the exact same situation it was in last season at the quarterback position.

A guy like Richardson could be of interest to the Jets, especially if the Colts intend to fulfill his trade request. The No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Richardson played sparingly in 2025 after he lost his job to Daniel Jones and then suffered an orbital bone fracture that essentially resulted in him missing the entire season.

In 2024, Richardson flashed his potential, which could see him become one of the more imposing dual-threat quarterbacks in the league (126/264, 1,814 YDS, 8 TD, 12 INT, 86 CAR, 499 YDS, 6 TD). There is still a lot of room for Richardson to grow as a quarterback, but the Jets could afford to let him develop behind Smith, which is why Jason La Canfora of SportsBoom recently urged the team to make a move for him.

“Former Colts first-round pick Anthony Richardson is another possible option later in the summer as well,” La Canfora reported. “Richardson was available in trade earlier this offseason but was dealing with an eye injury and didn’t command much attention … While Richardson is on better terms with the Colts now after demanding a trade, things have been quite rough for him there since being drafted, and he welcomed a change of scenery.”

Should the Jets Trade for Anthony Richardson

Of the quarterbacks behind Smith, Klubnik has the most upside, but the team clearly isn’t banking on him becoming its quarterback of the future. At some point, New York is going to draft a quarterback and work on developing him, but Richardson could be a guy worth taking a flier on in the meantime. After all, he’s still only 24 years old.

At this point, it seems like Indianapolis is simply looking to get Richardson off its hands, which could allow New York to acquire him for next to nothing. Given the current makeup of their quarterback depth chart, this is certainly a move that could be beneficial for the Jets, even if Richardson is only used as a high-end backup, which is why the front office should at least reach out to the Colts to see what their asking price is for the former first-round pick.