Jets Pushed to Claim Big Armed QB to Gain Advantage vs. Titans

The Tennessee Titans are ripping off the Band-Aid, and the New York Jets should look to take advantage.

Ringer and Netflix Insider Tom Pelissero revealed that the Titans are waiving quarterback Will Levis. NFL Insider Connor Hughes of SNY responded to that post, saying, “The Jets should do this.”

The Jets open the 2026 season on the road against the Tennessee Titans. There is so much unknown about the Titans because of a coaching change.

Levis has been around the team the entire offseason. He likely has key information about this new-look Brian Daboll Titans offense. If the Jets claimed him off waivers, they could drain him for information that would directly benefit them ahead of the season opener.

The Jets started last season 0-7. They should try to take advantage of every inch they can to improve their chances of winning games.

Beyond the Competitive Advantage, Levis Is an Interesting Player

There are plenty of information-gathering reasons to add Levis to the roster, but that isn’t the only reason.

The former Penn State and Kentucky product is talented. Ahead of the 2023 NFL draft, analyst Lance Zierlein said, “Levis is one of the most physically gifted quarterbacks in the draft, but there are warts in his game that might not be easily corrected.”

Levis was the No. 33 overall pick in the second round of that draft. He spent the first three seasons of his career with the Titans. During that stretch, he started in 21 games. With those opportunities, Levis completed 61% of his passes, threw for 3,899 passing yards, and had a 21 touchdown to 16 interception ratio. He also contributed 240 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Levis’ biggest problems have been self-inflicted wounds. He has fumbled 17 times in three seasons. On seemingly every play, Levis is trying to hit a home run. The problem with that mentality is he too often tries to do too much, and that gets his team in trouble.

Levis has one year remaining on his $9.5 million rookie contract. He is owed a $1.14 million base salary for the 2026 season, per Over The Cap.

The Best Price Is Free

NFL Insider Connor Hughes of SNY said the Jets were likely to explore the trade market and the waiver wire to add to the QB room. The best thing about the Titans waiving Levis is if the Jets are interested, they don’t have to give up any draft capital.

Last season, the Jets finished with a 3-14 record. That was one of the worst seasons in team history. In 2026 the Jets get to benefit from that pain. They hold the No. 2 overall waiver wire priority for the next month. That means they will have the second whack at the pinata of every player who is subject to the waiver system.

The only team that is in front of the Jets is the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders have three quarterbacks on their roster in Kirk Cousins, Fernando Mendoza, and Aidan O’Connell. In other words, they’re unlikely to claim another quarterback.

That makes the path clear for the Jets to secure Levis’ services.