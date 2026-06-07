27-Year-Old Jets Defender Has ‘Most Money at Stake’ in 2026

ANew York Jets defender has a lot on the line in 2026.

NFL Media Group’s Eric Edholm revealed the top NFL players who have “the most money at stake” this season. Jets pass rusher Will McDonald cracked the list.

“The Jets exercised the fifth-year option for 2027 on McDonald, giving him more runway to earn an eventual extension with the team, but that doesn’t downplay the importance of this season for him. He has yet to show that he’s earned a top salary at a position where elite players are making north of $25 million per year,” Edholm wrote.

“McDonald has 18.5 sacks over the past two seasons, but the Jets have treated him more like a designated pass rusher, giving him about two-thirds of the defensive snaps in this span. He also finished 2025 on injured reserve with a knee injury, sending him into 2026 with plenty yet to prove,” Edholm bluntly stated.

“This offseason, the Jets signed Joseph Ossai and Kingsley Enagbare in free agency and drafted David Bailey No. 2 overall. This should be a strong rush unit, and the defense appears improved overall on paper. This is the perfect environment for the former top-15 pick to thrive, although displaying more of an all-around game might be the key to landing him in the top tier of salaries,” Edholm explained.

Tomorrow Is Not Promised for McDonald

This offseason, the Jets displayed a vote of confidence by picking up McDonald’s fifth-year option on his rookie contract. That’ll keep him under team control through the 2027 season.

However, that doesn’t guarantee he will remain in the green and white.

Consider this. Last offseason, the Jets picked up the fifth-year team option on Jermaine Johnson’s contract. However, a year later, the Jets traded him to the Tennessee Titans.

In other words, just because your fifth-year option got picked up doesn’t necessarily mean you’re long for the team.

The Jets picked up the option to maintain maximum control. If McDonald blows up in 2026, the Jets could extend him on a long-term deal or trade him to the highest bidder. If he flops, McDonald isn’t making game-changing money in what would be the final year of his rookie contract.

What Is He?

Is McDonald a designated pass rusher? Or can he be a full-time player?

Regardless of what the coaches say, the eye in the sky never lies. During McDonald’s rookie campaign, he only appeared in 19% of the defensive snaps. Over the last two years, he has appeared in 66% of the defensive snaps.

The good news is McDonald will be set no matter what. If he proves to be only a situational pass rusher, there is a market for that in the NFL. He may be only a one-trick pony, but that is a trick that teams will pay for.

However, if he proves to be a full-time player, McDonald can make a different level of money on his next contract.

The Jets are providing an advantageous situation for the talented pass rusher. McDonald will have talent around him, and NFL Network’s Bucky Brooks told me on “Boy Green Daily” that head coach Aaron Glenn calls an aggressive style of defense with its “exotic” looks.