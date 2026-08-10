NFL Rumors: $66 Million Quarterback Abruptly Retires, Shedeur Sanders Dealt News on Browns QB

Training camp is in full swing around the country which means the NFL news and rumors are coming in fast and furious. Just getting back into football mode ahead of your fantasy draft?

You’ve come to the right place. Let’s take a look at the latest NFL rumors that are dominating headlines.

Just 30 days (and counting) until the NFL season kicks off with a Super Bowl rematch between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots on Wednesday, September 9.

As for the latest NFL news, the Detroit Lions are losing a quarterback, the Cleveland Browns are looking to name a starting signal-caller between Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson, and the Washington Commanders already lost one of their stars following a potentially season-ending injury.

Here’s what you need to know about the latest NFL rumors and news.

Lions QB Teddy Bridgewater Is Set to Retire (Again)

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The Lions placed veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater on the reserve/retired list. Bridgewater’s decision does not appear to be final, but the Lions are preparing for life without the signal-caller.

“I’ve known Teddy a long time and the human being is unbelievable,” Lions head coach Dan Campbell noted, per ESPN. “Certainly, the player, everything that he’s about.

“The type of teammate he is, the way he prepares … always played the game up here and had a huge heart. He’s going to be missed.”

The Lions wasted no time finding Bridgewater’s replacement as Detroit signed veteran quarterback Joshua Dobbs. While the latest NFL news does not dim the Lions’ Super Bowl chances, it leaves Detroit with a little less insurance behind QB1 Jared Goff.

Bridgewater earned more than $66 million during his NFL career.

Browns News: Will Shedeur Sanders or Deshaun Watson Be Cleveland’s Starting QB?

In Cleveland, the starting quarterback battle appears to be a two-player race between Watson and Sanders. New Browns head coach Todd Monken labeled the QB1 race between Sanders and Watson as “really close.”

The Browns have (mostly) been alternating practices as Watson and Sanders both split reps with the first-team offense. Cleveland created a stir when Watson took the first-reps during an August 8, practice that was slated to be Sanders’ day.

“It’s close,” Monken told USA Today’s Jarrett Bell in an August 10, feature story. “People somehow think that, like, I have some hidden agenda, or like there’s some preconceived notion.

“Is that what they think I would do? I would just split the reps if I didn’t think it was a competition? That would be really silly. If I thought one was the starter, I’d give him the ‘one’ reps.”

Commanders LT Laremy Tunsil Sustained Potential Season-Ending Injury

The Commanders are looking to replace 5-time Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil. Washington is expecting Tunsil to miss “most or all of the regular season,” per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

“Commanders coach Dan Quinn confirmed LT Laremy Tunsil (torn triceps) will have surgery and that Brandon Coleman will be the starting LT,” Rapoport detailed in an August 10, message on X.

“Tunsil is out most or all of the regular season.”

Fantasy Football: Keep an Eye on Seahawks RB Jadarian Price in Drafts

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You are not alone in cramming for your upcoming fantasy football draft. Here’s a rising sleeper worth keeping an eye on: Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Jadarian Price.



Seattle lost Super Bowl MVP Ken Walker to the Kansas City Chiefs in NFL free agency. Additionally, running back Zach Charbonnet could miss a good portion of the NFL regular season, per ESPN’s Brady Henderson.

All this opens up a massive opportunity for Price to win the Seahawks starting job. One concern to keep an eye on: Price is already dealing with a leg injury, but the issue is not expected to be serious.

Price currently has an ADP (average draft position) of 81 in fantasy football drafts, per ESPN.

Here’s a rundown of the top five players being selected in fantasy football drafts, per ESPN: running back Jahmyr Gibbs, running back Bijan Robinson, wide receiever Puka Nacua, wideout Ja’Marr Chase and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

NFL Trade Rumors: Maxx Crosby to the Cowboys?

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It feels like a lifetime ago when the Las Vegas Raiders traded Maxx Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens. The blockbuster deal fell apart in a matter of days as the Ravens cited Crosby’s concerning medical evaluation.

Both Crosby and the Raiders have insisted that they remain in a happy marriage followed the failed trade. Yet, Crosby’s dustup with Kirk Cousins is not going to help quiet the trade chatter.

Cousins and Crosby were both held out of the following practice as punishment. Heavy Sports examined what a potential blockbuster trade for Crosby could look like for the Dallas Cowboys.

Crosby recently labeled the trade chatter with the Cowboys as “cool” while owner Jerry Jones dismissed the idea that the team has walked away from talks.

It may not happen to start the season, but the Raiders could face a decision on Crosby’s future at the NFL trade deadline on November 10, if the season does not go as planned.

When Does the NFL Season Start? 30 Days & Counting Until 1st Football Game

It may seem hard to believe, but the NFL season will be here before we know it. The good news is that the Patriots-Seahawks will kickoff four days of football games in five nights starting on September 9.



NFL Preseason Schedule: Football Games on TV Resume on Thursday, August 13

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For now, fans will have to settle for a full slate of NFL preseason games. There are four NFL games on Thursday, August 13, highlighted by the Lions taking on the Cincinnati Bengals.

There are also three matchups on Friday, August 14, including the Atlanta Falcons hosting the Denver Broncos. For Thursday, fans can watch the Packers-Steelers at 7 p.m. Eastern followed by the Titans-49ers at 9 p.m. on NFL Network.

The Buccaneers-Jets game on Friday will also be broadcast on NFL Network at 7 p.m.