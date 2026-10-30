NFL Trade Rumors: Bears Chasing Khalil Mack, BTJ to Chiefs or 49ers, & Maxx Crosby Cost

NFL Trade Rumors are not slowing down. The NFL Trade Deadline is on November 10th.

With the Chicago Bears acquiring Jeffery Simmons from the Tennessee Titans, we have more NFL trade rumors to discuss…

Some NFL insiders claim the trade deadline will be even crazier than fans expect. Jordan Schultz claims that “ Chicago’s all-in move will cause other teams to react and try to be bold as well.” Whatever that means.

than fans expect. Jordan Schultz claims that “ and try to be bold as well.” Whatever that means. Another rumor floating around is that the Bears are still pursuing Khalil Mack from the Chargers, even after adding Simmons.

from the Chargers, even after adding Simmons. The Philadelphia Eagles have DT Moro Ojomo in a contract season. However, some insiders are reporting that the Eagles are getting calls on Ojomo . The team would like to re-sign him and other players, like Tariq Woolen, are more likely to be traded .

. The team would like to re-sign him and other players, like Tariq Woolen, are . The Los Angeles Chargers aren’t waving the white flag…yet. Albert Breer reports that the Chargers have “ shut down trade inquiries for their veterans .” With the team sitting 0-6, they are making a bed that they need to lie in. If they decide not to sell and keep losing, they will not be able to add the assets they could have if they sold earlier. Definitely a situation to watch.

.” With the team sitting 0-6, they are making a bed that they need to lie in. If they decide not to sell and keep losing, they will not be able to add the assets they could have if they sold earlier. Definitely a situation to watch. If the Las Vegas Raiders move on from Maxx Crosby, it’ll be at the right price. The Raiders’ failed trade with the Ravens has set the price for Crosby: two first-round picks .

. A few teams need receiver help: the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. Both teams could face off in a potential bidding war for Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.

Now, on to the big board…

NFL Trade Rumors: The Big Names That Everyone Is Watching

Here are the top names available at the NFL Trade Deadline.

Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts. The Colts have already begun their fire sale with the recent trades of DeForest Buckner and Nelson. However, many other players could find themselves on different teams before the November 10th deadline. He is an explosive running back that could be a target for contending teams to increase their depth.

Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers. Khalil Mack is one name that every Chicago Bears fan is keeping their eyes on. Mack is on an expiring contract and could be brought back to the Bears, despite his team-first mentality in the midst of rumors.

Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars. Yes, the Jaguars lead the AFC South, but Thomas has seen his targets and playing time drop dramatically this season. The Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers are looking for wide receivers and could turn to Thomas.

Jerry Jeudy, Cleveland Browns. The word on Jeudy in Cleveland is that he is not being “actively shopped.” However, a trade could be had if there was a substantial enough offer given. This could be an interesting name to watch as we approach the deadline.

Josh Downs, Colts. With the Colts recent moves, the latest reports indicate that Downs has requested a trade. With many teams in the mix for receiving help, the Colts should have no problem getting a deal done between now and November 10th.

NFL Trade Rumors: Defensive Help the Chicago Bears Could Target

Here are the best defensive players who could be available ahead of the 2026 NFL Trade Deadline.

Josh Sweat, Arizona Cardinals. Sweat and the Cardinals are heading for a separation, which has been the case since the offseason. The Patriots, Bears, and Cowboys are just a few teams that could poke their heads around Sweat.

Yaya Diaby, Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Diaby is heading for free agency and has been playing great football lately. The Buccaneers have a natural replacement on their roster, which would make a Diaby trade easier to execute.

Daron Payne, Washington Commanders. The Commanders are in the basement of one of the NFC’s most competitive divisions and could sell some pieces at the deadline. The Jaguars could be a fit, as they look to improve their pass rush.

Riq Woolen, Philadelphia Eagles. Of all the players that the Eagles could trade away, rival executives are led to believe that Woolen is one whose name comes up often. He has high upside and a very digestible contract at $1.26 million base salary following signing bonuses and restructured bonuses.

Patrick Queen, Pittsburgh Steelers. Queen will likely stay in Pittsburgh, given their winning record. However, because of rumors of a trade this past offseason, place Queen in the “not likely but maybe” category of being traded.

Shemar Stewart, Cincinnati Bengals. (More to come).

Maxx Crosby, Los Angeles Raiders. (More to come).

Kayvon Thibodeaux, New York Giants. (More to come).

Jessie Bates III, Atlanta Falcons. (More to come).

Will McDonald IV, New York Jets. (More to come).

Jordyn Brooks, Miami Dolphins. (More to come).

Kristian Fulton, Kansas City Chiefs. (More to come).

Keisean Nixon, Green Bay Packers. (More to come).

NFL Trade Rumors: Offensive Help

Here are all of the offensive players that could help out a contending team, or a team trying to build something for the future.

Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints. As the Saints continue to freefall and Kamara continues to struggle, this could be the end of Kamara’s time in New Orleans. This kind of transaction would definitely be a change-of-scenery transaction.

Jauan Jennings, Minnesota Vikings. (More to come).

Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens. (More to come).

Braden Smith, Houston Texans. (More to come).

Ja’Tavion Sanders, Carolina Panthers. (More to come).

Mac Jones, San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers aren’t trading Jones…for now. They are prioritizing their depth. However, never say never, because all it takes is for one team to blow them out of the water with a proposal that knocks their collective socks off.

Joshua Palmer, Buffalo Bills. (More to come).

Marvin Mims, Denver Broncos. (More to come).

NFL Trade Rumors: The Trades That Have Already Happened

In surprising fashion, a few trades have already transpired that have caught onlookers off guard.

Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee Titans. (TRADED TO THE BEARS). The Titans are not actively selling, but with their season spiraling, it’s not out of the question for them to make some “sells.” Trading Simmons to the highest bidder would be the best way to recoup draft capital. Adam Schefter provided full details of the deal: Full trade terms, per sources: Bears receive: Jeffrey Simmons a 2028 5th-round pick. Titans receive 2027 and 2028 first-round picks and a 2027 fourth-round pick.