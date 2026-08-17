The Philadelphia Eagles were recently dubbed an ideal landing spot for the veteran edge rusher, Von Miller. At this point, it doesn’t matter.

On Sunday, August 16, the future Hall of Famer has found his next team. The Eagles won’t employ Miller, but they’ll face him twice next season, as he’s set to land on another rival team in the Dallas Cowboys.

14-Year NFL Star Lands With Eagles Rival For Second-Straight Season

“Eight-time Pro-Bowl LB Von Miller is expected to sign with the Dallas Cowboys. Miller is from Texas, went to Texas A&M, and now is headed to play for the Dallas Cowboys,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote.

The Cowboys had a rough season on the defensive side of the ball in 2025. While Miller isn’t the game-changer he once was, the veteran pass rusher can be a strong complementary piece to a contending team.

Clearly, Miller sees a solid fit in Dallas, where he’ll surely get a chance to play meaningful snaps.

Von Miller In The NFL Lately

The 37-year-old edge rusher out of Texas A&M spent the past season in the NFC East with the Washington Commanders.

Although the Commanders didn’t follow up their NFC Championship run with a strong campaign, Miller proved that there was still gas left in the tank. In 17 games, he racked up 26 tackles and 9.0 sacks.

At this point, Miller has 203 games under his belt. He hasn’t been a full-time starter since his 2022 run with the Buffalo Bills.

Over his career, Miller has racked up 607 tackles and 138.5 sacks. He’s hunting for his third Super Bowl victory, after winning with the Denver Broncos in 2015 and the Los Angeles Rams in 2021.

The Eagles might’ve been seen as a good fit for Miller, but there was never any traction on a move there. Unless the Eagles get bad news on Jonathan Greenard’s setback, they don’t seem eager to sign additional depth at the edge rusher position at this time.