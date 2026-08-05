Philadelphia Eagles Add Wide Receiver After Recent Injury News

Back in May, the Philadelphia Eagles brought in the wide receiver Brandon Hayes to compete in the team’s minicamp.

It was an opportunity to try and crack the roster before the Eagles moved to the next phase of the offseason, which included OTAs and mandatory minicamp.

Hayes didn’t stick with the Eagles beyond that, but now he’s making his way back to the team as they work through the second week of NFL training camp.

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According to Hayes’ agency, Quattro Sports Group, the young wideout is rejoining the Eagles on August 5.

“Good Luck to our very own Brandon Hayes on his return back to the Philadelphia Eagles and jumping into training camp,” the agency wrote on Instagram.

Before landing in the NFL, Hayes started his college football run at Southern Miss with the Golden Eagles. He played there from 2020 to 2023.

In 2024-2025, he played for the Southeastern Louisiana Lions. In addition to playing wide receiver, Hayes stood out as a kick returner in college. He was a first-team All-Southland Conference selection for two seasons in a row. Hayes averaged 30.7 kickoff return yards, which was the third-best in all of the FCS.

The Eagles Need Depth

Hayes has a tough path to crack the roster, but training camp and the preseason should give him a good opportunity to showcase himself to other teams paying attention.

Currently, the Eagles have two key injuries to the wideout room. DeVonta Smith missed practice for the first time on Tuesday due to a hamstring injury.

The rookie Makai Lemon missed the team’s previous two practices due to a hamstring injury, which has also kept him out of OTAs and mandatory minicamp as well.

Hayes gives the Eagles some depth as they work on getting right before kicking off their preseason next week.