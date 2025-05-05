Kelsey Riley, A.J. Brown’s Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown announced he is engaged after proposing to his longtime girlfriend Kelsey Riley on May 3, 2025. The Super Bowl champion has been dating Riley since 2022 and they have a son together.

Here’s what you need to know about A.J. Brown’s fiancee Kelsey Riley:

1. A.J. Brown Proposed to His Longtime Girlfriend Kelsey Riley With the Help of John Legend

Brown proposed to Riley at the Four Seasons Hotel in Philadelphia, according to social media posts on his account and on her account. The proposal featured a live performance from musician John Legend and was followed by a celebration with their family and friends, the social media posts show.

Legend wrote in the comments, “Congratulations to you both. Thank you for including me.”

On Facebook, Riley wrote about the engagement, “A big thank you so everyone that came to support and celebrate us . Y’all are great at keeping secrets🤭. Another big thank you to everyone who commented, sent a text, dm, or reposted us . It’s a lot of notifications but just know it did not go unnoticed 🥹 . And to all my cousins defending us in the comments , I see yall 🤣”

2. Kelsey Riley Was Born in Louisiana & Played Softball at Texas Southern University

Kelsey Riley was born in Belle Chasse, Louisiana, and played softball at Texas Southern University, according to her biography on the school’s website.

She played for the Tigers from 2016 to 2019 and was an outfielder.

3. Riley & Brown’s Son, Arthur Juan Brown Jr., Was Born in 2022

Riley and Brown’s son, Arthur Juan Brown Jr., was born in September 2022. According to their social media profiles, the couple calls their son Deuce. Brown also has a daughter, Jersee, from a previous relationship.

Riley posted a photo with her son on the field celebrating an Eagles win in January 2023, writing in the caption on Instagram, “Deucey got the best 4month present ever.”

4. Riley Has Worked in Healthcare in the Houston Area

According to her LinkedIn profile, Riley worked as a patient access representative at CHI St. Luke’s Health – Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center in the Houston, Texas, area.

Riley graduated from Texas Southern in 2019 with a degree in health care administration and health care management, according to her LinkedIn profile. Along with being a member of the softball team, Riley was also a part of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority while she was a student at Texas Southern, her LinkedIn profile says.

5. She Was by Brown’s Side as He Celebrated His Super Bowl Victory With the Eagles

Riley was with Brown and his family on the field in New Orleans as he and the Eagles celebrated their Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in 2025. Riley shared photos on Instagram of their son before and after the game. She also shared several photos with Brown’s family during other big moments, including the NFC Championship.

In 2023, on Father’s Day, Riley wrote on Facebook, “You deserve to be celebrated today & everyday . We are so thankful for you . You go so hard for our family 24/7 , nothing goes unnoticed . My man, my best friend, loml, & our Dada . Happy Father’s Day💙 we love you to the moon and back plus infinity!”