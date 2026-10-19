Andy Dalton Finds New NFL Team After Rejecting Eagles

Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Andy Dalton has found a new team after Sunday’s Week 6 slate.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Dalton is joining the Atlanta Falcons for the remainder of the NFL season.

Dalton’s decision to join the Falcons comes less than a week after the Eagles attempted to lure him back. According to a report, Dalton rejected the Eagles’ request. Now, he’s joining another NFC team.

Andy Dalton’s Failed Eagles Run

Over the offseason, the Eagles traded with the Carolina Panthers to acquire Dalton. They wanted the veteran to battle with Tanner McKee for the backup quarterback spot.

Throughout the spring and the summer, Dalton seemingly earned more QB2 reps than McKee and started in the preseason, when Jalen Hurts sat out each game. It was clear that the Eagles favored Dalton over McKee.

Throughout the first three weeks of the regular season, Dalton was listed as Hurts’ primary backup. He went in for a series against the Chicago Bears in Week 3, and ended up throwing a red zone interception.

After that game, Dalton found himself demoted in Sean Mannion’s offense. Just a couple of weeks into his QB3 era, Dalton was released by the Eagles.

Eagles Depth Chart Since Andy Dalton Left

A lot has happened on the injury front since Dalton’s departure.

The starting quarterback, Jalen Hurts, started dealing with calf discomfort. It ended up being a superficial blood clot, which placed Hurts on the injured reserve.

Although the Eagles attempted to get Dalton back to play behind Tanner McKee, the veteran explored other options. As a result, the Eagles elevated Cole Payton to QB2 against the Panthers in Week 6, and signed Joe Milton from the Dallas Cowboys‘ practice squad.

Meanwhile, Dalton will replace the recently released Cooper Rush in Atlanta.