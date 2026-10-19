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Andy Dalton Finds New NFL Team After Rejecting Eagles

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NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 20: Andy Dalton #14 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Andy Dalton has found a new team after Sunday’s Week 6 slate.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Dalton is joining the Atlanta Falcons for the remainder of the NFL season.

Dalton’s decision to join the Falcons comes less than a week after the Eagles attempted to lure him back. According to a report, Dalton rejected the Eagles’ request. Now, he’s joining another NFC team.

Andy Dalton’s Failed Eagles Run

Cincinnati Bengals v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 28: Andy Dalton #14 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks to pass the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals in the third quarter of a preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 28, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

Over the offseason, the Eagles traded with the Carolina Panthers to acquire Dalton. They wanted the veteran to battle with Tanner McKee for the backup quarterback spot.

Throughout the spring and the summer, Dalton seemingly earned more QB2 reps than McKee and started in the preseason, when Jalen Hurts sat out each game. It was clear that the Eagles favored Dalton over McKee.

Throughout the first three weeks of the regular season, Dalton was listed as Hurts’ primary backup. He went in for a series against the Chicago Bears in Week 3, and ended up throwing a red zone interception.

After that game, Dalton found himself demoted in Sean Mannion’s offense. Just a couple of weeks into his QB3 era, Dalton was released by the Eagles.

Eagles Depth Chart Since Andy Dalton Left

Cincinnati Bengals v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 28: Andy Dalton #14 of the Philadelphia Eagles hands the ball to Kapena Gushiken #34 of the Philadelphia Eagles in the third quarter of a preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 28, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

A lot has happened on the injury front since Dalton’s departure.

The starting quarterback, Jalen Hurts, started dealing with calf discomfort. It ended up being a superficial blood clot, which placed Hurts on the injured reserve.

Although the Eagles attempted to get Dalton back to play behind Tanner McKee, the veteran explored other options. As a result, the Eagles elevated Cole Payton to QB2 against the Panthers in Week 6, and signed Joe Milton from the Dallas Cowboys‘ practice squad.

Meanwhile, Dalton will replace the recently released Cooper Rush in Atlanta.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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