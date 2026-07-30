After holding their first training camp session of the offseason, the Philadelphia Eagles once again made it clear that a battle for Jalen Hurts‘ backup spot is underway.

Andy Dalton and Tanner McKee are the two prominent names in the race, while the rookie Cole Payton is sharing the field with them. On day one, Payton might’ve been the most talked-about passer, as it was his first training camp action and he impressed, but the real battle is between the vets.

Philadelphia Eagles’ Backup QB Battle Is Exposing Harsh Reality

Maybe Tanner McKee’s opportunity to be Jalen Hurts’ primary backup last season wasn’t a matter of him showing the Eagles he was the clear-cut answer, so they felt comfortable trading away Kenny Pickett. Perhaps the decision to trade Pickett was as simple as, we believe this is a winning trade, and we’ll just deal with the fallout.

At least, that’s being speculated on. Eagles On SI’s Jeff Kerr recently broke down the McKee-Dalton battle at camp and discussed the state of McKee’s status.

“The Eagles essentially handed McKee the QB2 role last season after trading away Kenny Pickett. Philadelphia didn’t want to trade Pickett, which may have been the sign the Eagles really didn’t want McKee as the QB2,” Kerr wrote.

He would later add that the Eagles are certainly embracing the competition between Dalton and McKee, but stated, “Dalton seems to be the QB2 the team wants entering Week 1.”

For a while, it seemed evident that the Eagles want to see Dalton backing up Hurts. Both will get a fair shake–but the fact that McKee has to split QB2 reps is concerning.

Tanner McKee’s Future

All it took was one bad start for Tanner McKee to silence the “bench Hurts” crowd.

In a Week 18 battle against the Washington Commanders, McKee completed 52.5% of his 40 throws. He threw for one touchdown and one interception in a 24-17 loss.

If the Eagles are trying to convince potential trade partners that McKee is worth an early-round pick, they are doing a bad job of selling it, as Dalton is becoming the frontrunner for the backup position.