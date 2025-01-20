Eagles Urged to Replace Backup Quarterback

As Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts limped his way through an NFC Divisional Playoff win over the Los Angeles Rams in a snowstorm, there was a point it seemed like the 2-time Pro Bowler might not be able to keep going.

With Hurts seemingly hobbled by a knee injury suffered in the third quarter of a 28-22 win — he even took a safety at one point — the question arose as to whether Hurts was fit to keep playing.

The backup quarterback for Hurts all year has been former first round pick Kenny Pickett, who is also dealing with injuries with bruised ribs. Quickly, at least on social media, calls came to leapfrog Pickett in favor of third string emergency quarterback Tanner McKee.

In 2 regular-season games in 2024 — filling in for Pickett at the end of a 41-7 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17 and starting a 20-13 win over the New York Giants in Week 18 — McKee went 30-of-45 passing for 323 yards, 4 touchdowns and no interceptions.

“Tanner McKee” quickly became a trending topic on X during the Eagles-Rams game, with some even asking for him over Hurts, who signed a 5-year, $255 million contract extension in March 2023.

“If Jalen is injured, please go with Tanner McKee over Kenny Pickett,” X user @Glenjr1988 wrote.

“Cannot convince me that Tanner McKee isn’t a better fit for this Eagles offense than injured Jalen Hurts,” X user @DrezdanDale wrote.

“I’m calling this an EMERGENCY and skipping over Kenny Pickett to go right to Tanner McKee,” X user @TheBirdsBlitz wrote.

Hurts Battled Injuries Late in Regular Season

Hurts essentially missed the last 3 regular season games after exiting a Week 16 loss to the Washington Commanders with a concussion then missing all of the final 2 regular season games in concussion protocol.

Hurts has been efficient but not spectacular in the 2 games since his return, throwing for 131 yards, 2 touchdowns and no interceptions in a 22-10 NFC Wild Card win over the Green Bay Packers and throwing for 128 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions in the win over the Rams.

Following a 27-13 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 15 — the Eagles’ 10th consecutive win — Hurts told The Associated Press he’d been playing with a broken finger on his left, non-throwing hand.

Speaking with reporters after the win over the Rams, Hurts seemed confident he would be able to play against the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game on January 26.

“Tough game,” Hurts said. “A challenging game. I was able to finish the game and we’ll see how the week goes.”

McKee Surprised With High-Level Passing

McKee, 6-foot-6 and 231 pounds, was a sixth round pick (No. 188 overall) out of Stanford by the Eagles in the 2023 NFL draft.

“I got to give the Eagles the Quarterback Factory Award,” The Ringer’s Diante Lee said on “The Ringer NFL Show Podcast” following the Wee 18 game. “Unironically this time. I’m not making fun of them. They plugged Kenny Pickett in and he played well. He looked like a Pro Bowl level quarterback, like, production wise with the state line .. then he goes out injured and Tanner McKee comes in and he looks just as good as Kenny Pickett.”