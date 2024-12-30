Eagles Called ‘Quarterback Factory’ After Week 17 Blowout Win

The Philadelphia Eagles knew they had a pretty high level backup quarterback in Kenny Pickett when they traded with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the former first round pick in March 2024.

In getting Pickett, the Eagles secured one of the NFL’s best insurance policies for $255 million NFL All-Pro quarterback Jalen Hurts. In Week 17 against the Dallas Cowboys, Pickett was pressed into service after Hurts remained in concussion protocol following a hit in Week 16.

And Pickett delivered the goods. He was 10-of-15 passing for 143 yards, 1 touchdown and no interceptions while also rushing for a touchdown in helping the Eagles build a lead before he was knocked out of a game for the second consecutive week with a rib injury.

Enter third string quarterback Tanner McKee, who had yet to play in a regular season game after the Eagles selected him in the sixth round (No. 188 overall) out of Stanford in the 2023 NFL draft.

McKee, 6-foot-6 and 231 pounds, responded by going 3-of-4 passing for 54 yards, 2 touchdowns and no interceptions in the 41-7 win over the Cowboys.

“I got to give the Eagles the Quarterback Factory Award,” The Ringer’s Diante Lee said on “The Ringer NFL Show Podcast” following the game. “Unironically this time. I’m not making fun of them. They plugged Kenny Pickett in and he played well. He looked like a Pro Bowl level quarterback, like, production wise with the state line .. then he goes out injured and Tanner McKee comes in and he looks just as good as Kenny Pickett.”

Eagles Likely to Give Hurts Another Week of Rest

While the Eagles clinched the NFC East Division title with the win over the Cowboys, they also ended the day locked in at the No. 2 seed in the NFC Playoffs no matter what happens in Week 18.

That means, in all likelihood, Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni will treat the regular-season finale against the New York Giants like a preseason game — meaning even if Hurts is cleared to play he will only be on the field for 1-2 offensive series. If he plays at all.

That also means more snaps for Pickett and McKee, with the Eagles possibly leaning toward McKee in order to make sure Pickett is healthy for the postseason.

Following the news that Hurts was going to be out for Week 17, the Eagles re-signed quarterback Ian Book as the emergency third quarterback. Book previously played for the Eagles in 2022.

“Hurts isn’t the only quarterback dealing with an injury right now,” The NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account. “Backup Kenny Pickett had to undergo an x-ray on his ribs. following the Eagles’ loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 16. The #Eagles are signing QB Ian Book to the practice squad following his visit yesterday, sources say. Jalen Hurts (concussion) was listed as DNP on yesterday’s projected practice report while Kenny Pickett (ribs) was limited.”

Eagles Won’t Know Playoff Opponent Until Week 18

There’s still a lot to be determined in terms of who the Eagles will play at home in the first round of the NFC Playoffs when they host the No. 7 seed in the Wild Card Round.

There are 2 teams that could play the Eagles — the Commanders or the Green Bay Packers — with the Packers being the most likely opponent.