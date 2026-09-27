Bears Starting Quarterback Revealed for Monday Night Football Against Eagles

Who would be the starting quarterback for the Chicago Bears in Week 3 against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football was a major question throughout the week, as both of the top two quarterbacks on Chicago’s depth chart are dealing with injury issues.

Now we know the answer to that question.

Case Keenum to Start for Bears Against Eagles on Monday Night Football

According to ESPN, veteran quarterback Case Keenum is expected to start against Philadelphia on Monday Night Football. It will be Keenum’s first start of the season, his first start with the Bears and his first start anywhere in the NFL since 2023 when he started two games for the Houston Texans.

Heading into the season, Keenum was third on the depth chart in Chicago, behind starter Caleb Williams and second-stringer Tyson Bagent. However, Williams is expected to be sidelined for several weeks due to a hamstring injury, while Bagnet is overcoming a concussion.

Bagnet was cleared from concussion protocol in time to technically be declared the starter for the game. However, he missed two practices during the week, so the Bears went with Keenum, who had more practice time and preparation leading up to the game. Bagnet is expected to serve as Keenum’s backup against Philadelphia.

Case Keenum Has 0-2 Career Record Against the Philadelphia Eagles

Monday night will be Keenum’s third start against the Eagles in his career. He’s still seeking his first win against the Birds, as he lost both of those previous meetings.

Most recently, Keenum lost to the Eagles in Week 1 of the 2019 season when he was the starting quarterback for the Washington Commanders. Keenum threw for 380 yards and three TDs in the game, but it wasn’t enough as the Eagles won 32-27.

Prior to that, Keenum served as the starting quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings against the Eagles in the NFC Championship game in January of 2018. The Eagles dominated Minnesota in that game, 38-7, to move on to the Super Bowl, which they would win. Keenum threw for 271 yards, two interceptions and one TD in that game.