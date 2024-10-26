The 10 Best Eagles Wide Receivers of All Time, Ranked

Since 2000, the Philadelphia Eagles have had their share of standout wide receivers, including Terrell Owens, DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery, and their current outstanding duo A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. This franchise also boasts all-time greats from the 1970s and 1980s, making for a storied history at the wide receiver position.

Each player on our list brought unique skills and play styles, contributing to memorable moments in Eagles franchise history. As the franchise continues to evolve, Brown and Smith are poised to carry on this legacy.

Selecting the top 10 wide receivers in Eagles history was no simple feat. We concentrated on players who had a substantial impact during their tenure with the team, considering their contributions in both the regular season and the playoffs. Here’s a glimpse at the wide receivers who earned a spot on our list.

10. DeVonta Smith

Years as an Eagle: 2021–present

2021–present Career Regular Season Stats: 55 games 3,479 receiving yards 21 receiving touchdowns

Career Postseason Stats: 5 games 405 receiving yards 1 receiving touchdown

Iconic Performance: On September 25, 2022, in a game against the Washington Commanders, Smith had 169 receiving yards on 8 receptions and a touchdown in a 24-8 victory.

The former Heisman winner has taken the NFL by storm, establishing himself as one of the best wide receivers in his short time in the league. Smith already ranks 10th in receiving yards and touchdowns by a wide receiver in franchise history. After signing a three-year contract extension following the 2023 season, he could move much higher on our list by the time he finishes playing for the Eagles. For now, he kicks off our countdown of the 10 best Eagles wide receivers of all time.

9. A.J. Brown

Years as an Eagle: 2022–present

2022–present Championships and Awards: 2-time Pro Bowl

Career Regular Season Stats: 37 games 3,276 receiving yards 21 receiving touchdowns

Career Postseason Stats: 3 games 146 receiving yards 1 receiving touchdown

Iconic Performance: On December 18, 2022, in a game against the Chicago Bears, Brown had 181 receiving yards on 9 receptions in a 25-20 victory.

Brown has quickly made his mark in the Eagles’ passing attack, recording 3,276 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns in his brief time with the team. His historic stretch of six consecutive games with at least 125 receiving yards helped him break the Eagles’ record for receiving yards in a season in 2023. This achievement solidifies Brown’s status as a potential candidate for one of the greatest wide receivers in Eagles history, earning him the No. 9 spot on our list for now, just ahead of his teammate DeVonta Smith.

8. Terrell Owens

Years as an Eagle: 2004–2005

2004–2005 Championships and Awards: 1-time All Pro 1-time Pro Bowl

Career Regular Season Stats: 21 games 1,963 receiving yards 20 receiving touchdowns

Career Postseason Stats: 1 game 122 receiving yards

Iconic Performance: In a losing effort during the 2005 Super Bowl, Owens returned from an injury and caught 9 passes for 122 yards.

Although T.O.’s time with the Eagles was both brief and controversial, one thing is certain: he was the key piece the Donovan McNabb-led Eagles needed to reach the Super Bowl. His impact and dominance as an Eagle, along with his performance in Super Bowl XXXIX, cannot be overlooked, earning Owens the No. 8 spot on our list.

7. Alshon Jeffery

Years as an Eagle: 2017–2020

2017–2020 Championships and Awards: Super Bowl Champion (2017)

Career Regular Season Stats: 46 games 2,237 receiving yards 20 receiving touchdowns

Career Postseason Stats: 5 games 364 receiving yards 3 receiving touchdowns

Iconic Performance: Jeffery’s most iconic performance was not his best statistical game during his time with the Eagles; it was in the 2018 Super Bowl against the New England Patriots, one of the franchise’s biggest games. He recorded 73 yards on three receptions, including a crucial touchdown that helped the Eagles win their first Super Bowl in franchise history.

Jeffery played a pivotal role in the Eagles’ historic victory in Super Bowl LII, making several crucial catches during their remarkable playoff run that year. Although he ranks outside the top 10 in franchise history for receiving yards and touchdowns, his significant contributions to a championship team warrant his place on our list of the top 10 Eagles wide receivers of all time.

6. Ben Hawkins

Years as an Eagle: 1966–1973

1966–1973 Career Regular Season Stats: 102 games 4,764 receiving yards 32 receiving touchdowns

Iconic Performance: On October 22, 1967, in a game against the St. Louis Cardinals, where he had 197 receiving yards on 6 receptions and a touchdown in a 48-14 loss.

Despite playing during a time when the Eagles struggled to find consistent success, Hawkins stood out as a remarkable talent. Notably, he led the NFL in receiving yards in 1967, further underscoring his ability to dominate despite the team’s challenges. His impressive production and ability to shine in difficult circumstances justify his spot at No. 6 on our list.

5. Jeremy Maclin

Years as an Eagle: 2009–2014

2009–2014 Career Regular Season Stats: 75 games 4,771 receiving yards 36 receiving touchdowns

Career Postseason Stats: 2 games 219 receiving yards 1 receiving touchdown

Iconic Performance: On October 26, 2014, in a game against the Arizona Cardinals, where he had 187 receiving yards on 12 receptions and 2 touchdowns in a 24-20 loss.

Maclin’s ability to stretch the field and make crucial catches made him a key player in the Eagles’ offense. He ranks third all-time in franchise history for receiving touchdowns and fourth for receiving yards. Maclin’s consistent production, highlighted by memorable performances, solidifies his legacy and earns him the No. 5 spot on our list.

4. Tommy McDonald

Years as an Eagle: 1957–1963

1957–1963 Championships and Awards: NFL Champion (1960) 5-time Pro Bowl

Career Regular Season Stats: 88 games 5,499 receiving yards 66 receiving touchdowns

Career Postseason Stats: 1 game 90 receiving yards 1 receiving touchdown

Iconic Performance: On December 10, 1961, in a game against the New York Giants, where he had 237 receiving yards on 7 receptions and 2 touchdowns in a 28-24 loss.

A five-time Pro Bowl selection, McDonald was instrumental in the Eagles’ success, contributing to the team’s NFL Championship in 1960. He ranks second all-time in franchise history for receiving touchdowns, further cementing his legacy as one of the greatest wide receivers in Eagles history and the No. 4 spot on our list.

3. DeSean Jackson

Years as an Eagle: 2008–2013, 2019

2008–2013, 2019 Championships and Awards: 3-time Pro Bowl

Career Regular Season Stats: 95 games 6,512 receiving yards 35 receiving touchdowns

Career Postseason Stats: 6 games 321 receiving yards

Iconic Performance: Jackson only had 3 receptions for 52 yards on December 19, 2010, in a game against the New York Giants. Despite his poor performance as a pass catcher, Jackson made an explosive impact on the game with a game-winning punt return for a touchdown in the game’s final seconds that will be remembered forever by Eagles fans.

Jackson ranks third in franchise history with 6,512 receiving yards during his two stints with the Eagles. His ability to stretch the field and create opportunities for teammates along with some memorable moments such as the game-winning punt return against the Giants solidifies his legacy as one of the greatest receivers in Eagles history and the No. 3 spot on our list.

2. Mike Quick

Years as an Eagle: 1982–1990

1982–1990 Championships and Awards: 2-time All Pro 5-time Pro Bowl

Career Regular Season Stats: 101 games 6,464 receiving yards 61 receiving touchdowns

Career Postseason Stats: 1 game 82 receiving yards

Iconic Performance: On October 28, 1984, in a game against the St. Louis Cardinals, where he had 170 receiving yards on 6 receptions and a touchdown in a 34-14 loss.

Quick‘s remarkable combination of accolades and impact during his tenure makes him one of the top receivers in Eagles history. Quick finished his career only playing for the Eagles and ranks third all-time in franchise history for receiving yards and receiving touchdowns by a wide receiver. With two more All-Pro selections than Jackson, Quick deserves the No. 2 spot on our list of the 10 best Eagles wide receivers of all time.

1. Harold Carmichael

Years as an Eagle: 1971–1983

1971–1983 Championships and Awards: 4-time Pro Bowl

Career Regular Season Stats: 180 games 8,978 receiving yards 79 receiving touchdowns

Career Postseason Stats: 7 games 465 receiving yards 6 receiving touchdowns

Iconic Performance: On October 14, 1973, in a game against the St. Louis Cardinals, where he had 187 receiving yards on 12 receptions and 2 touchdowns in a 27-24 victory.

Carmichael earns the No. 1 spot on our list of the top 10 Eagles wide receivers due to his exceptional skill and lasting impact on the franchise. From 1971 to 1983, he was a four-time Pro Bowl selection and is the all-time leader in several key receiving categories for the Eagles cementing his legacy as the greatest Eagles wide receiver of all time and the top spot on our list.

