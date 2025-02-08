12-Time Oscar Nominee Delivers Emotional Hype Video for Eagles

As far as celebrity fans go, they don’t get much bigger or better or more famous or more dedicated than the Philadelphia Eagles and their relationship with 12-time Academy Award nominee Bradley Cooper.

The latest example of Cooper’s undying love for the team came in the form of narrating the Eagles’ nearly 3-minute long Super Bowl LIX hype video ahead one day ahead of them playing the Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans on February 9.

The Eagles shared the video on their official X account.

The Eagles lost to the Chiefs, 38-35, in Super Bowl LVII in February 2023.

Kansas City is trying to become the first team in NFL history to win 3 consecutive Super Bowls. The Eagles are 1-3 in the Super Bowl, with their only championship coming in Super Bowl LII following the 2017 season.

“Do you remember this day?” Cooper says as video the begins, showing NFL All-Pro running back Saquon Barkley walking into his introductory press conference after signing as a free agent in March 2024.

“Remember the adversity?” Cooper asks as clips from the Eagles’ early-season struggles are shown. “And how they dismissed us? Do you remember the response?”

The Eagles won 10 consecutive games to earn the No. 2 seed in the NFC Playoffs and steamrolled through the playoffs, capped by a 55-23 win over their NFC East rival Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game on January 26.

From Philadelphia Native to Hollywood Royalty

Cooper was born and raised in the north Philadelphia suburbs and briefly attended Villanova before transferring and graduating from Georgetown then getting an MFA from the Actors Studio in New York in the early 2000s.

Cooper’s acting career was a series of starts and stops and near misses for a decade until 2009, when he exploded onto Hollywood’s A-list with a leading role in the box-office smash The Hangover. That film grossed almost $500 million at the box office on just a $35 million budget, spawned 2 sequels, won the Golden Globe for Best Comedy or Musical and became the highest-grossing R-rated comedy of all time.

The last 16 years have seen Cooper’s career ascend into superstardom with 12 Academy Award nominations for acting, writing and producing for films like American Sniper, A Star is Born, Maestro, American Hustle, Nightmare Alley and, most importantly to Eagles fans, the 2012 film Silver Linings Playbook.

That film, based on Matthew Quick’s 2008 novel, brought Cooper his first Academy Award nomination for Best Actor for his role as a mentally unwell Eagles superfan in a family of Eagles superfans, with many of the key plot points based around Eagles games. It also famously featured Robert De Niro, who plays Cooper’s father and wears legendary Eagles linebacker Bill Bergey’s No. 66 jersey at different times.

Silver Linings Playbook made $236.4 million at the box office against a $21 million budget and was nominated for 8 Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

Cooper has been front and center at the Eagles’ biggest games over the last decade, including sitting in owner Jeffrey Lurie’s suite during their win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.