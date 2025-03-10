Hi, Subscriber

Eagles Get Bad News on $76 Million Super Bowl Champion Edge Rusher

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Josh Sweat
Getty
Philadelphia Eagles edge rusher Josh Sweat.

The Philadelphia Eagles had several key players they were resigned to lose in free agency because the price, quite frankly, just got too damn high.

Most of those players were at positions where it’s easy to see why the Eagles were not going to lose too much sleep over them leaving.

Defensive tackle Milton Williams got $104 million from the New England Patriots, but NFL All-Pro Jalen Carter is the alpha dog at that spot. Veteran defensive back Darius Slay left for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but rookies Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean were already 2 of the NFL’s best in 2024.

Losing edge rusher Josh Sweat might actually sting a little bit.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on March 10 that Sweat was leaving for a 4-year, $76.4 million contract with the Arizona Cardinals, where he’ll be reunited with former Eagles defensive coordinator and current Arizona head coach Jonathan Gannon. Sweat’s deal includes $41 million in guaranteed money

Sweat was nothing short of brilliant in a 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX on February 9 in which he very well could have been named Super Bowl MVP with 6 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 2 TFL and 3 QB hits.

From Next Gen Stats: “Josh Sweat generated a team-high six pressures on 34 pass rushes in Super Bowl LIX, including a career-high 2.5 sacks. Sweat registered four of his six pressures on early downs including every one of his sacks.”

Cardinals Long-Rumored Destination for Sweat

Bleacher Report had Sweat projected to receive a 4-year, $82 million contract with the Cardinals after Sweat played for Gannon in 2021 and 2022 — including a Super Bowl appearance in the latter.

Sweat played with the Eagles in 2024 on a 1-year, $10 million contract.

“The Arizona Cardinals have needed a high-end edge-rusher to anchor the pass rush for years,” Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport wrote on February 15. ” … this is a position that has dogged the Cardinals for a long time — long enough that finally addressing it with an excellent two-way edge in the prime of his career is worth writing that whopper of a check.”

The Cardinals were in a great place to land a player like Sweat with a projected $71.3 million in salary cap space. Gannon is also likely coaching for his job in 2025 after going 12-22 over his first 2 seasons. It’s a tenure that started when the Eagles found out the Cardinals had illegally tampered with Gannon and the 2 sides had been in contact in the week leading up to their Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs following the 2022 season.

Eagles Bet Against Sweat in 2024 Free Agency

The Eagles paid big for a free agent edge rusher in 2024, where they gave Bryce Huff a 3-year, $51.1 million free agent contract — essentially picking him over Sweat.

While Huff was a complete bust, Sweat had the best all-around season of his NFL career on the NFL’s No. 1 defense with 41 tackles, 8.0 sacks, 9 TFL and 15 QB hits. Second-year player Jalyx Hunt could likely take Sweat’s spot at edge rusher, but this could all be pointing toward a bigger move in the NFL draft.

NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks has the Eagles projected to take University of Tennessee edge rusher James Pearce with the No. 32 overall pick in his latest mock draft on February 27.

Tony Adame covers the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Commanders and Denver Broncos. A veteran sports writer and editor since 2004, his work has been featured at Stadium Talk, Yardbarker, NW Florida Daily News and Pensacola News Journal. More about Tony Adame

Read More
,

Philadelphia Eagles Players

Saquon Barkley's headshot S. Barkley
Zack Baun's headshot Z. Baun
Mekhi Becton's headshot M. Becton
Reed Blankenship's headshot R. Blankenship
Thomas Booker's headshot T. Booker
Sydney Brown's headshot S. Brown
A.J. Brown's headshot A. Brown
Oren Burks's headshot O. Burks
Grant Calcaterra's headshot G. Calcaterra
Parris Campbell's headshot P. Campbell
Jalen Carter's headshot J. Carter
Tariq Castro-Fields's headshot T. Castro-Fields
Lewis Cine's headshot L. Cine
Le'Raven Clark's headshot L. Clark
Elijah Cooks's headshot E. Cooks
Britain Covey's headshot B. Covey
Jordan Davis's headshot J. Davis
Tyrion Davis-Price's headshot T. Davis-Price
Cooper DeJean's headshot C. DeJean
Nakobe Dean's headshot N. Dean
Landon Dickerson's headshot L. Dickerson
Jahan Dotson's headshot J. Dotson
Jack Driscoll's headshot J. Driscoll
Jake Elliott's headshot J. Elliott
Dallas Gant's headshot D. Gant
C.J. Gardner-Johnson's headshot C. Gardner-Johnson
Dallas Goedert's headshot D. Goedert
Brandon Graham's headshot B. Graham
Danny Gray's headshot D. Gray
Gabe Hall's headshot G. Hall
KJ Henry's headshot K. Henry
Bryce Huff's headshot B. Huff
Jalyx Hunt's headshot J. Hunt
Jalen Hurts's headshot J. Hurts
E.J. Jenkins's headshot E. Jenkins
Fred Johnson's headshot F. Johnson
Lane Johnson's headshot L. Johnson
Cam Jurgens's headshot C. Jurgens
Trevor Keegan's headshot T. Keegan
Darian Kinnard's headshot D. Kinnard
Cameron Latu's headshot C. Latu
Rick Lovato's headshot R. Lovato
Avonte Maddox's headshot A. Maddox
Jordan Mailata's headshot J. Mailata
Braden Mann's headshot B. Mann
Ochaun Mathis's headshot O. Mathis
Tristin McCollum's headshot T. McCollum
Tanner McKee's headshot T. McKee
Quinyon Mitchell's headshot Q. Mitchell
Nick Muse's headshot N. Muse
Lew Nichols's headshot L. Nichols
Parry Nickerson's headshot P. Nickerson
Moro Ojomo's headshot M. Ojomo
Kenny Pickett's headshot K. Pickett
Eli Ricks's headshot E. Ricks
Kelee Ringo's headshot K. Ringo
Isaiah Rodgers's headshot I. Rodgers
Andre' Sam's headshot A. Sam
Will Shipley's headshot W. Shipley
Ainias Smith's headshot A. Smith
Nolan Smith's headshot N. Smith
DeVonta Smith's headshot D. Smith
Tyler Steen's headshot T. Steen
Josh Sweat's headshot J. Sweat
Brett Toth's headshot B. Toth
Jeremiah Trotter's headshot J. Trotter
C.J. Uzomah's headshot C. Uzomah
Laekin Vakalahi's headshot L. Vakalahi
Ben VanSumeren's headshot B. VanSumeren
Johnny Wilson's headshot J. Wilson
A.J. Woods's headshot A. Woods
Byron Young's headshot B. Young

Comments

Eagles Get Bad News on $76 Million Super Bowl Champion Edge Rusher

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x