Eagles Predicted to Part Ways With Disappointing $51 Million Edge Rusher

Sometimes you can do things so well that even your worst mistakes don’t seem so bad anymore.

Such was the case of the Philadelphia Eagles defense in 2024, when they dominated opponents on the way to a 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX in which the Eagles led 34-0 at one point.

What that success did was cover up one of the worst free agent signings of the 2024 free agent cycle when the Eagles inked edge rusher Bryce Huff to a 3-year, $51.1 million contract and watched him stumble to just 2.5 sacks in 12 games.

Things were bad enough in 2024 that Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox thinks the Eagles could part ways with Huff in 2025 if they can’t find a team to take him in a trade — a long shot considering he’s due a $17.25 million salary this season.

“The Philadelphia Eagles made several brilliant moves last offseason, but they may have whiffed on pass-rusher Bryce Huff,” Knox wrote on May 19. “A year after tallying 10 sacks for the Jets, he logged just 2.5 for the Eagles. This offseason, Philly added Josh Uche and Azeez Ojulari before drafting Antwaun Powell-Ryland. Cutting Huff would cost the Eagles $29.3 million in dead cap but could open up reps for players who may contribute on a more consistent basis.” Even in a world where NFL general managers make bad decisions on what seems like a daily basis, finding someone to take on Huff’s deal seems like a pipe dream at this point. Eagles Lost Top Edge Rusher to Free Agency The Eagles bet big on Huff in 2024 and bet against veteran edge rusher Josh Sweat, who played on a 1-year, $10 million contract and had a career year. Sweat turned that into a 4-year, $76.4 million contract with the Arizona Cardinals on March 10. Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport listed the Cardinals signing Sweat as one of the smartest offseason decisions in 2025. “I want to be seen as the guy who can make a difference,” Sweat told NFL.com’s Nick Shook after signing with the Cardinals. “I really haven’t had, I won’t say the opportunity, but we’ve been very talented over (in Philly). Here I can definitely show, with an ascending team, how I’m helping. I’m excited, dog.” How Eagles Could Pull Off Trade for Huff There is a simple way in which the Eagles could get out from under Huff’s contract — that would be by sweetening the pot for a team who really needs a pass rusher. What might that deal look like? The Eagles could start by asking for a sixth or seventh round pick in exchange for Huff as well as taking on $5 million of his salary in 2025. While Huff missed 5 games with wrist surgery, things weren’t going great before then, either. In March, X user Eagles Eric posted a telling video of Huff seemingly confused on defense during a regular season game.

“Here’s Jalen Carter trying to communicate some kind of pass rush plan with Bryce Huff and getting visibly upset with him,” Eagles Eric wrote on his official X account. “This was the last game Bryce Huff got significant snaps before his wrist surgery.”