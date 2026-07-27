Eagles Called Out for ‘Questionable’ Position Group

Don’t be surprised if we see teams attacking the Philadelphia Eagles over the top of their defense to start the season — what seems like a given until an unproven group of safeties shows they can handle the pressure.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox singled out Philadelphia’s safeties as the team’s “Biggest Weakness” headed into 2026.

“If there’s an area of concern on Philly’s depth chart, it’s probably at safety,” Knox wrote on July 27. “Former starter Reed Blankenship departed in free agency, while 2025 second-round pick Andrew Mukuba is working his way back from a fractured ankle and Fibula … the Eagles are planning on moving Cooper DeJean from nickel to safety in base packages while working in Marcus Epps at safety in subpackages. That could create potential issues when DeJean rotates back to nickel. Epps has starting experience, but his performance last season (118.7 opposing passer rating) left plenty to be desired. The depth behind him and Mukuba—headlined by converted corner Michael Carter II and rookie seventh-rounder Cole Wisniewski — is questionable.

Cooper DeJean Earned NFL All-Pro at Slot CB

While it might grab headlines in the offseason to have DeJean practicing at safety, it doesn’t seem practical to take a player who is already an NFL All-Pro at 1 position — slot cornerback — and have him play a different position.

If anyone can pull it off, however, it’s probably DeJean.

In May, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio announced DeJean will start games at safety and move to slot cornerback when the Eagles go to nickel packages — the position he has dominated at the last 2 seasons.

“Eagles DC Vic Fangio told reporters Cooper DeJean will play safety in base personnel, a change from last season when DeJean started at outside CB in base,” The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane wrote on his official X account.

“The Eagles will play Cooper DeJean at safety in base defense, per DC Vic Fangio,” Sleeper Eagles wrote on its official X account. “DeJean played one snap at free safety last season.”

More Likely Scenario: Eagles Make Trade for Safety

The more likely outcome for the Eagles is a trade to bring in a proven safety from another team

Philly Special’s Anthony DiBonna believes things are setting up for a “big-time safety trade” sooner rather than later, and put Arizona Cardinals safety and 8-time Pro Bowler Budda Baker at the top of the list.

“Howie Roseman is always looking to make a deal and looking from the outside in, it feels like there is still a major void at safety in Philadelphia,” DiBonna wrote. “Even if the Eagles are excited about Cooper DeJean playing safety in their base defense, that will only account for about 20% of their total defensive snaps. While Epps stepped up as a starter late last season, I don’t see how the Eagles are essentially comfortable running it back with the same safety room minus Reed Blankenship.”

Baker has been 1 of the NFL’s best — and highest-paid — safeties on 1 of its worst teams for the entirety of his career. He was a 2nd-round pick by the Cardinals in 2017 and is also a 4-time NFL All-Pro with approximately $89.1 million in career earnings through the end of the 2025 season.