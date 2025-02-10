Philadelphia Eagles Bring Out Celebrity Fans for Super Bowl LIX

It’s the Super Bowl, so it’s time for the most famous sports fan in the world to come out and support their teams — in this case the 2-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

While the Chiefs have arguably the most famous person in the world backing them in pop superstar Taylor Swift — tight end Travis Kelce’s girlfriend — the Eagles have their own group of celebrities on hand to cheer them on.

Leading the way was 12-time Academy Award nominated actor, director, writer and producer Bradley Cooper, who led the Eagles out of the tunnel with an “E-A-G-L-E-S” chant and onto the field before the game. Cooper also narrated the hype video for the Eagles released the day before the gam.e

Cooper wasn’t the only famous person out to support the Eagles — not by a long shot.

Which Celebs Showed Up to Support the Eagles

Leading the way for the Eagles fan contingent was former First Lady Jill Biden, who showed up wearing a green scarf with the Eagles logo on it.

After Cooper, perhaps the most dedicated and well known celebrity Eagles fan is actor Miles Teller, who was at the game with his wife, Keleigh Sperry. Teller was sporting a throwback t-shirt with former Eagles quarterback Randall Cunningham on it. It’s the second Super Bowl in a row for Teller, although he spent the last Super Bowl sitting in a box with Swift and former Eagles center Jason Kelce, cheering on the Chiefs as they defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas.

Tom Cruise, Teller’s co-star in the 2022 film “Top Gun: Maverick” — which grossed almost $1.5 billion at the international box office — did the final intro to the game for FOX Sports.

Also at the game supporting the Eagles was former Saturday Night Live star and comedian Pete Davidson, who hails from New York but is a Philly fan.

Eagles Owner’s Hollywood Connections

Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie is the heir to a family fortune that began when his grandfather, Philip Smith, founded the General Cinema movie theater chain in 1935, which became one of the largest drive-in movie theater chains in the country and at one point operated over 1,500 screens across the U.S.

Lurie failed in two previous attempts to buy NFL franchises when Robert Kraft beat him out to buy the New England Patriots and Stan Kroenke beat him out to buy Los Angeles Rams before Lurie spent $185 million to buy the Eagles in 1994.

The Eagles were valued at a whopping $6.6 billion in August 2024.

Along with being one of the NFL’s best owners, Lurie is also one of the great documentary film producers of all time. He’s won three Academy Awards for documentaries since 2011, including “Summer of Soul” for Best Documentary Feature in 2022 — the movie Chris Rock was presenting the award for when Philadelphia native Will Smith walked on stage and slapped him.

Lurie found himself on the receiving end of a $664 million windfall in December 2024 when the NFL approved a ruling that allows owners to sell shares of the team to limited partners, with Lurie and the Eagles selling 8 percent of the team, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.