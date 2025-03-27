Eagles Encouraged to Offer $60 Million Contract Extension to Pro Bowl Center

For a long time, Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has talked about being hyper focused on building the roster through the offensive line and defensive line in the NFL draft.

It’s hard to argue with the results. The Eagles have won 2 Super Bowls in the last 8 years with Roseman making the picks as he continues to draft and nurture talent in the trenches. That includes successive Pro Bowl centers in future Pro Football Hall of Famer Jason Kelce and his successor, Cam Jurgens, who is coming off a win in Super Bowl LIX.

With Jurgens only 25 years old and headed into the final season of the 4-year, $6.86 million contract he signed as a rookie in 2022, it’s almost a certainty the Eagles will deliver a contract extension at some point in the near future. Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine thinks re-upping with Jurgens should be the team’s top priority this offseason.