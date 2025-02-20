Eagles Projected to Add Former NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year

The Philadelphia Eagles could very well be in the market for an edge rusher in the coming months, with veteran Josh Sweat in line for a massive payday after a virtuoso, 2.5-sack performance in a 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

While the Eagles might definitely be in the market for an edge rusher in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft, it’s hard to imagine a team trying to repeat as Super Bowl champions to put that much of its fate in the hands of a rookie.

USA Today’s Jacob Camenker thinks if the Eagles lose Sweat — which they almost certainly will — that they could turn to free agent edge rusher and 2020 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Chase Young.

Young played in 2024 with the New Orleans Saints on a 1-year, $13 million contract and showed he could still be an effective edge rusher with 5.5 sacks and 21 QB hits on one of the NFL’s worst teams.

“If the Eagles lose Josh Sweat in free agency, they may take a swing on a high-upside player like Young, who will only be 26 during the 2025 NFL season,” Camenker wrote. “Young hasn’t yet developed into a double-digit sack artist as many expected after his Defensive Rookie of the Year campaign in 2020, but he had 66 pressures with the Saints last season (seventh-most at his position, per PFF).”

Injuries Kept Young From Massive Payday

Young started his career off like a rocket ship with a career high 7.5 sacks and helping lead the Washington Commanders to a playoff appearance as a rookie in 2020 after he was selected No. 2 overall in the 2020 NFL draft out of Ohio State.

Following a torn ACL suffered in Week 10 of the 2021 regular season, Young missed 22 of the next 25 regular-season games, including all but 3 games in 2022 — a 2-season stretch in which he had just 1.5 sacks.

Young revamped his career in 2023 with 7.5 sacks while playing for both the Commanders and the San Francisco 49ers after a midseason trade and helping the 49ers make it to the Super Bowl.

One problem with the Eagles obtaining Young via free agency is that his market value might be grossly overblown. According to Spotrac, Young could be in line for a 3-year, $70.1 million contract as a free agent — money it’s hard to see the Eagles paying for a player who played all 17 games in 2024 but had zero starts and has never had a double-digit sack season.

Eagles May Have Already Tanked at Edge Rusher

While the Eagles had what seemed like a plethora of edge rushers in 2024, the seeds to failing at the position in 2025 may have been sown a long time ago.

Philadelphia’s real failure at the position likely came when the Eagles signed edge rusher Bryce Huff to a 3-year, $51.1 million free agent contract in March 2024 at the same time they signed Sweat to a 1-year, $10 million contract.

Huff responded by making just 6 starts and missing 5 games with a wrist injury, finishing the season with 13 tackles and 2.5 sacks. Sweat had arguably the best season of his career on the NFL’s best defense, leading the team with 8.0 sacks during the regular season.