Eagles Urged to Bring Back Projected $56 Million Super Bowl Hero

When it comes to the NFL and what players get paid, it’s only about one thing — what you might be able to do moving forward. Not what you’ve done.

That is, unless you play arguably the best game of your career in the Super Bowl. Then the lines become blurred outside of the fact you’re about to get super duper paid.

Such is the case of Philadelphia Eagles edge rusher Josh Sweat, who capped off the best season of his career with a bravura performance in a 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX with 6 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 2 TFL and 3 QB hits in a 40-22 win.

That it was the last game before Sweat enters free agency means a financial windfall for the former Florida State star. Following the win, Sweat’s market value leapt from a projected 3-year, $45 million contract to a 3-year, $56.4 million contract, according to Spotrac.

The key for the Eagles here is to not blink. Don’t try to make a trade for Myles Garrett. Don’t try to give free agent bust Bryce Huff another shot. Don’t try to add an edge rusher in the 2025 NFL draft.

It’s time to pay Sweat and make sure the moment NFL free agency opens on March 12, he remains an Eagle.

From Next Gen Stats: “Josh Sweat generated a team-high six pressures on 34 pass rushes in Super Bowl LIX, including a career-high 2.5 sacks. Sweat registered four of his six pressures on early downs including every one of his sacks.”

Eagles Can Right Past Wrongs With Sweat Contract

The Eagles made a disastrous hire with defensive coordinator Sean Desai in 2023 and took his play-calling duties away from him before he was fired following the season — the fallout of which fell on Sweat as much as anyone else.

That’s because the Eagles decided to give Sweat a 1-year, $10 million contract and sign Huff, a free agent edge rusher, to a 3-year, $51.1 million contract. Huff responded with the worst season of his career and Sweat responded with the best season of his career with 41 tackles, 8.0 sacks, 9 TFL and 15 QB hits on the NFL’s No. 1 defene.

Now, the Eagles are in danger of losing Sweat, 27 years old, in the prime of his career.

Pro Football Network currently has Sweat listed as the No. 3 overall NFL free agent available in 2025 and with the Eagles staring down just $18.9 million in projected salary cap space next season … something’s gotta give.

From PFN: “The lack of elite pass-rushers in this class boosts Sweat’s overall value in free agency, given the impact the pass rush can have on a game. Also playing into Sweat’s hands is an impressive 16.8% tackle rate, which makes him the most all-around pass-rush weapon in free agency this year. While he is not in the class of T.J. Watt or Micah Parsons, Sweat is a solid option for any team looking to add a weapon to their defense … ”

Easy Solution: Trade Huff and Bring Back Sweat

One option the Eagles need to consider is finding a team that’s desperate for edge rushers — like the Washington Commanders — and try to offload Huff via a trade. That would free up a lot of the money they will need to re-sign Sweat.