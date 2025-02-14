Hi, Subscriber

Eagles Star CJ Gardner-Johnson Wears Shirt Mocking Taylor Swift Fans

  • 20 Shares
  • Updated
cj gardner johnson
Getty
CJ Gardner-Johnson.

Philadelphia Eagles player CJ Gardner-Johnson is showing off a sweatshirt mocking Taylor Swift’s fans.

That’s according to TMZ. The feud between Gardner-Johnson and Swifties has been escalating all week. Gardner first commented on Instagram on February 10, “Should’ve Stayed with that thick (expletive),” which Swift fans interpreted as a reference to Travis Kelce’s girlfriend before Swift, Kayla Nicole, TMZ reported.

That post is no longer visible, and it sparked a fan backlash. Swifties even started leaving negative reviews on a now-closed restaurant owned by Gardner-Johnson’s mom, according to TMZ Sports.

“Win with class. Fans deserve better,” one fan wrote on Gardner-Johnson’s Instagram page.

On February 14, Gardner-Johnson donned a vulgar sweatshirt for the Eagles’ victory parade that read, “Swifties can LIX my” private parts. A photo of Gardner-Johnson wearing the sweatshirt went viral on X. According to TMZ, he posted it live on Instagram, although that is no longer visible on his page, either.

According to Fox News, Gardner-Johnson, a safety for the Eagles, wore a “custom hoodie” to troll Swifts fans.

Some Fans Defended Taylor Swift

cj gardner johnson

GettyC.J. Gardner-Johnson #8 of the Philadelphia Eagles arrives to the stadium before Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Some fans feel Gardner-Johnson has gone too far with the trolling.

“Imagine winning the superbowl and your first thought is about your rivals partner and commenting on her body… taylor living rent free in the whole football community and she’s still richer and more successful than all of you combined,” wrote one person on his Instagram page.

“You win a Super Bowl and this is what you decide to talk about the next morning? Gardner is a clown for this,” another person wrote in the comment thread.

“Posting about another man’s relationship after you win a Super Bowl is something. Jealous of Travis or of Taylor?” wrote another person.

“C.J., Taylor makes more during her lunch break than you do in a whole season. If you want to come for her, at least bring a net worth that doesn’t fit on one page,” trolled another person.

The Incident With CJ Gardner-Johnson Comes After Taylor Swift Was Booed at Super Bowl 2025

Taylor Swift

GettyTravis Kelce has a great family, including his mom Donna Kelce, and now, they’re coming to Taylor Swift’s defense.

The incident comes after Swift was booed by Eagles fans at Super Bowl 2025, a moment captured in viral video.

Cameras captured Swift looking confused when the booing erupted.

The Eagles soundly defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. Swift has dated Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce since 2023.

According to Athlon Sports, Kelce “dated sports broadcaster Kayla Nicole on and off for five years before officially breaking up in 2022.” That was his most significant relationship before Swift.

People Magazine asked Kayla Nicole which team she thought would win the Super Bowl, and she incorrectly picked Kelce’s team.

“I don’t really have a dog in the fight,” she told People. However, according to People, she then revealed that she would pick the Chiefs if she “had to bet money.”

Jessica McBride is a reporter covering sports for Heavy. She is a former reporter for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and Waukesha Freeman newspapers in Wisconsin and is a senior journalism instructor at the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee. More about Jessica McBride

Read More
,

Philadelphia Eagles Players

Saquon Barkley's headshot S. Barkley
Zack Baun's headshot Z. Baun
Mekhi Becton's headshot M. Becton
Reed Blankenship's headshot R. Blankenship
Khari Blasingame's headshot K. Blasingame
Ian Book's headshot I. Book
Thomas Booker's headshot T. Booker
James Bradberry's headshot J. Bradberry
Sydney Brown's headshot S. Brown
A.J. Brown's headshot A. Brown
Oren Burks's headshot O. Burks
Grant Calcaterra's headshot G. Calcaterra
Parris Campbell's headshot P. Campbell
Jalen Carter's headshot J. Carter
Tariq Castro-Fields's headshot T. Castro-Fields
Lewis Cine's headshot L. Cine
Le'Raven Clark's headshot L. Clark
Britain Covey's headshot B. Covey
Jordan Davis's headshot J. Davis
Tyrion Davis-Price's headshot T. Davis-Price
Cooper DeJean's headshot C. DeJean
Nakobe Dean's headshot N. Dean
Landon Dickerson's headshot L. Dickerson
Jahan Dotson's headshot J. Dotson
Jack Driscoll's headshot J. Driscoll
Jake Elliott's headshot J. Elliott
Kenneth Gainwell's headshot K. Gainwell
Dallas Gant's headshot D. Gant
C.J. Gardner-Johnson's headshot C. Gardner-Johnson
Nick Gates's headshot N. Gates
Dallas Goedert's headshot D. Goedert
Brandon Graham's headshot B. Graham
Danny Gray's headshot D. Gray
Gabe Hall's headshot G. Hall
Charles Harris's headshot C. Harris
KJ Henry's headshot K. Henry
Bryce Huff's headshot B. Huff
Jalyx Hunt's headshot J. Hunt
Jalen Hurts's headshot J. Hurts
E.J. Jenkins's headshot E. Jenkins
Fred Johnson's headshot F. Johnson
Lane Johnson's headshot L. Johnson
Cam Jurgens's headshot C. Jurgens
Trevor Keegan's headshot T. Keegan
Darian Kinnard's headshot D. Kinnard
Cameron Latu's headshot C. Latu
Rick Lovato's headshot R. Lovato
Avonte Maddox's headshot A. Maddox
Jordan Mailata's headshot J. Mailata
Braden Mann's headshot B. Mann
Ochaun Mathis's headshot O. Mathis
Tristin McCollum's headshot T. McCollum
Tanner McKee's headshot T. McKee
Quinyon Mitchell's headshot Q. Mitchell
Nicholas Morrow's headshot N. Morrow
Nick Muse's headshot N. Muse
Parry Nickerson's headshot P. Nickerson
Moro Ojomo's headshot M. Ojomo
Kyle Philips's headshot K. Philips
Kenny Pickett's headshot K. Pickett
Eli Ricks's headshot E. Ricks
Kelee Ringo's headshot K. Ringo
Isaiah Rodgers's headshot I. Rodgers
Andre' Sam's headshot A. Sam
Will Shipley's headshot W. Shipley
Darius Slay's headshot D. Slay
Ainias Smith's headshot A. Smith
Nolan Smith's headshot N. Smith
DeVonta Smith's headshot D. Smith
Tyler Steen's headshot T. Steen
Josh Sweat's headshot J. Sweat
Brett Toth's headshot B. Toth
Jeremiah Trotter's headshot J. Trotter
C.J. Uzomah's headshot C. Uzomah
Laekin Vakalahi's headshot L. Vakalahi
Ben VanSumeren's headshot B. VanSumeren
Milton Williams's headshot M. Williams
Johnny Wilson's headshot J. Wilson
A.J. Woods's headshot A. Woods
Byron Young's headshot B. Young

Comments

Eagles Star CJ Gardner-Johnson Wears Shirt Mocking Taylor Swift Fans

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x