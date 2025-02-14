Eagles Star CJ Gardner-Johnson Wears Shirt Mocking Taylor Swift Fans

Philadelphia Eagles player CJ Gardner-Johnson is showing off a sweatshirt mocking Taylor Swift’s fans.

That’s according to TMZ. The feud between Gardner-Johnson and Swifties has been escalating all week. Gardner first commented on Instagram on February 10, “Should’ve Stayed with that thick (expletive),” which Swift fans interpreted as a reference to Travis Kelce’s girlfriend before Swift, Kayla Nicole, TMZ reported.

That post is no longer visible, and it sparked a fan backlash. Swifties even started leaving negative reviews on a now-closed restaurant owned by Gardner-Johnson’s mom, according to TMZ Sports.

“Win with class. Fans deserve better,” one fan wrote on Gardner-Johnson’s Instagram page.

On February 14, Gardner-Johnson donned a vulgar sweatshirt for the Eagles’ victory parade that read, “Swifties can LIX my” private parts. A photo of Gardner-Johnson wearing the sweatshirt went viral on X. According to TMZ, he posted it live on Instagram, although that is no longer visible on his page, either.

According to Fox News, Gardner-Johnson, a safety for the Eagles, wore a “custom hoodie” to troll Swifts fans.

Some Fans Defended Taylor Swift

Some fans feel Gardner-Johnson has gone too far with the trolling.

“Imagine winning the superbowl and your first thought is about your rivals partner and commenting on her body… taylor living rent free in the whole football community and she’s still richer and more successful than all of you combined,” wrote one person on his Instagram page.

“You win a Super Bowl and this is what you decide to talk about the next morning? Gardner is a clown for this,” another person wrote in the comment thread.

“Posting about another man’s relationship after you win a Super Bowl is something. Jealous of Travis or of Taylor?” wrote another person.

“C.J., Taylor makes more during her lunch break than you do in a whole season. If you want to come for her, at least bring a net worth that doesn’t fit on one page,” trolled another person.

The Incident With CJ Gardner-Johnson Comes After Taylor Swift Was Booed at Super Bowl 2025

The incident comes after Swift was booed by Eagles fans at Super Bowl 2025, a moment captured in viral video.

Cameras captured Swift looking confused when the booing erupted.

The Eagles soundly defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. Swift has dated Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce since 2023.

According to Athlon Sports, Kelce “dated sports broadcaster Kayla Nicole on and off for five years before officially breaking up in 2022.” That was his most significant relationship before Swift.

People Magazine asked Kayla Nicole which team she thought would win the Super Bowl, and she incorrectly picked Kelce’s team.

“I don’t really have a dog in the fight,” she told People. However, according to People, she then revealed that she would pick the Chiefs if she “had to bet money.”