Eagles’ Clear Cooper DeJean Plan Is A Wise Decision

The Philadelphia Eagles have plenty of concerns at the safety position after going to work for two weeks.

Despite playing questionable opponents such as the Washington Commanders and the Tennessee Titans, the defense struggled, with the safety duo being under fire.

On Tuesday, September 22, the Eagles reportedly added the veteran defensive back, Kenny Moore, to the practice squad. According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, Moore is signing on with a $3 million deal.

Many assume that in some way, Moore’s arrival could shake up the safety position, with Cooper DeJean potentially taking somebody’s spot back there. Whatever the decision is, just know that there are no plans to have DeJean play out of position full-time.

Vic Fangio Makes His Plan Very Clear

It was a simple one-word answer from the defensive coordinator. When Vic Fangio was asked whether the Eagles would consider moving DeJean to safety full-time, he said “no” and moved on.

While Fangio refused to talk about Moore, as he wasn’t sure if the deal was finalized yet, it’s apparent that the arrival of the veteran doesn’t change DeJean’s plan for good.

Fangio also added that the Eagles have another player they are willing to play more if the situation continues to concern the DC.

“Fangio also said it was possible that Michael Carter plays more, specifically at safety,” Jeff McLane reported on Wednesday. “Carter has taken some snaps there and some as the dime DB.”

The Cooper DeJean Plan Is Wise

Having versatility is a nice luxury in the NFL, but it’s wise for teams to simply put their best players in the best position to win.

DeJean might be good at safety–but he’s great playing at cornerback in the nickel. If you have an All-Pro, it’s best to keep that position elite, rather than take him out of a spot where he offers the most value.

Cooper DeJean might get some safety reps in the near future, but a full-time change has been ruled out.